News Briefs

The Evening Times prints briefs about events for organizations, schools and governmental agencies. News briefs are accepted at the Times office, by fax at 735- 1020 or by e- mail news@ theeveningtimes. com. Always include contact information.

•

– News Years Holiday on Monday, Jan. 2nd – garbage service will be changed that week as follows: No service on Monday, Jan. 2nd. Monday and Tuesday (Jan. 3rd) customers will be serviced on Tuesday, Jan. 3rd. Regular schedule resumes on Wednesday, Jan. 4th.

• Peter Pan Auditions – Auditions for the DeltaARTs Youth Theatre K-8 production of “Peter Pan” Monday, Jan. 9 and Tuesday, Jan. 10 at 6 p.m. at Faulk Elementary School in West Memphis. Dr. Trent Pierce, M.D., Family Practice Center of West Memphis is sponsoring the program. For more information, please call CYT Coordinator Alex Smith at (870) 732-6260 or visit deltaarts.org/youth-theatre.

• Martin Luther King Day Commemoration and Awards Ceremony – Monday Jan. 16 at 11 a.m. at New Hope Baptist Mission in the Lakeshore Mobile Home Park, 377 Estate Dr., Marion. Sponsored by the Crittenden County Christian Coalition in cooperation with the West Memphis and Marion Ministerial Fellowship. Reception follows speakers, Pastor Otis Davis from Earle and Pastor Gary Hair of West Memphis.

• West Memphis Metropolitan Planning Organization – Is soliciting public comments concerning its 2040 Metropolitan Transportation Plan and the Air Quality Conformity Determination Report. Please contact the MPO at 796 West Broadway, West Memphis, AR 72301 if you have comments or questions. You may also call, fax or e-mail at 870735-8148; fax no. 870-7358158; BCE@sbcglobal.net. Comments will be taken until Jan. 27, 2017 Public hearing will be held on Jan. 10 at the West Memphis City Hall and on Jan. 12 at the Marion City Hall. Hearing will be held from 6 to 7:30 p.m.

• NACA Workshop – Saturday, Jan. 21, 12 to 4 p.m. at Faith International Ministry Center Church, 805 S. 14th St., West Memphis. www.naca.com for more information.

• Loaves and Fishes Community Youth Event – Saturday, Jan. 21, 10:00 a.m. to noon at the 8th Street Mission for Christ, 717 E. Broadway, West Memphis. Families invited for movie and popcorn, gospel presentation by West Memphis Assembly of God. 25 used bikes to be given away by the 8th Street Mission for Jesus Christ.

• All People Fellowship Ministry Health Seminar – The Health and Wellness department of all People Fellowship Ministry is presenting a Health Seminar on effective ways to reduce hypertension through medicine and food choices Sunday, Jan. 22 at 5 p.m. at 5079 Hwy. 77 North. The presenters are Ann Grant, R.D. and Charity McDaniel, R.N. Macon Drake, host pastor.

• Koats by Kappa Drive – The men of the West Memphis-Marion Chapter of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc. are partnering with CASA Arkansas Delta to host a “Koats by Kappa” Drive for children. The goal is to collect 200 coats. Any extra coats will be donated to area schools. The coat drive will end on Tuesday, Jan. 31st. Drop off locations are: Smooth Kuts Barbershop, 111 S. 4th St., West Memphis and Marion Police Department, 3477 Hwy. 77, Marion.

• American Legion Post 53 – Fish fry 1st Friday of every month. Food served from 5-8 p.m. Karaoke every Friday and Saturday night at 7 p.m. Bingo Monday’s at 7 p.m., 150 Legion Road. 735-8803.

• Arkansas State University Degree Center – Offering admission, advising, and scholarship information/assistance for students interested in attending Arkansas State University-Jonesboro on the ASU Mid-South campus. Students can major in Criminology, Business, Nursing, or Education and live locally. Assistance is available Monday-Friday 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. For more information call, Kennidi Ridgell, Degree .

• Seeking Donations for Blessed Thrift Satellite location – Now accepting clothes, furniture, food items, appliances. Also yard equipment, cars, trucks and vans (in working condition), etc. Please call for large pick-ups or drop-off at The Word On The Move, 2703 E. Broadway, West Memphis, Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Call 901-5142181 or 901-343-9473.

• 15th Street Childcare Development Center – Announced its sponsorship of the USDA Food Program. Meals will be available at no separate charge or at a reduced charge for National School Lunch Program and at no charge for Child and Adult Care Program.

• Community Bible Study – Every Tuesday at 6 p.m. at the Meadows Apartment Club House. The community is invited.

• Feeding/Mentoring Program – Free Food at Barton Court Apartments for ages 5-18 sponsored by USDA At Risk Program 3:15 Supper/4:15 Snack.

• Synergy Foundation is participating in the USDA Summer Food Service Program – Meals will be provided to all children without charge and are the same for all children regardless of race, color, nationality, origin, sex, age or disability and there will be no discrimination the course of the meal services. Meals will be provided at a first come, first serve basis at the sites and times as follows: Opened site: Through May 30, 2017.

1. Avondale, 1402 Crestmere St., West Memphis. Snack 3:45 p.m./Supper 4:30 p.m. M-F. 2. Cheer City United, 104 Block St., West Memphis. Snack 5:40 p.m./Supper 5:15 p.m. M-F. 3. Daysprings, 1227 Ark. Hwy. 77, Marion. Supper 3:30 p.m./Snack 4:30 p.m. MF. 4. Marion Church of God, 1747 Hwy. 64, Marion. Snack 5:30 p.m./Supper 6:30 p.m. Sunday & Wednesday. 5. Marion Elementary, 133 E. Military Rd., Marion. Snack 3:15 p.m./Supper 4:15 p.m. M-F. 6. Marion High School, 1 Patriot Dr., Marion. Snack 3:30 p.m./Supper 4:15 p.m. M-F. 7. Marion Intermediate, 100 L.H. Polk Dr., Marion. Snack 3:45 p.m./Supper 4:30 p.m. M-F. 8. Marion Jr. High School, 801 Carter Dr., Marion. Supper 3:30 p.m./Snack 4:10 p.m. M-F. 9. Meadows, 1101 S. Avalon, West Memphis. Snack 3:30 p.m./Supper 4:15 p.m. M-F. 10. Riverside Apartments, 3950 East Service Rd., West Memphis. Snack 3:30 p.m./Supper 4:30 p.m./Supper 4:30 p.m. M-F. 11. West Jr. High School, 301 S. Avalon, West Memphis. Snack 4:30 p.m./Supper 5 p.m. T-W-T. 12. West Memphis High School, 501 W. Broadway, West Memphis. Snack 3:30 p.m./Supper 4:15 p.m. M-F. 13. Wonder Jr. High, 1446 E. Madison Ave., West Memphis. Snack 4 p.m./Supper 4:15 p.m. M-F.

• Charity Bingo – At the VFW on South Avalon Friday and Saturday early games at 6:30 p.m., regular bingo at 7:30 p.m. Food served at concession counter. $100 games, 4 jackpots and a winner take all. Free meal one Saturday of each month. For information call 735-9102.

• National Sultana Disaster Museum – Open Thursday’s, Friday’s and Saturday’s from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday from 2 until 4 p.m. at 104 Washington St. across from the county court house. Donation of $5 for adults and $3 for children.

• AARP Free Membership – Offering first time members Free Membership for one year. Included are privileges and countless discounts to many restaurants, hotels, theaters, entertainment parks and stores. Meetings every third Tuesday at 11:30 a.m. at the West Memphis Utility Company. Awesome speakers and refreshments will be served.

• Good Neighbor Love CenterAnnual Canned Food Drive – Accepting non-perishable food items Monday-Friday 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at 709 E. Broadway. For more information call 870-735-0870.

West Memphis Holiday Sanitation Schedule