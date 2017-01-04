Patriots ready to battle Hurricanes

Marion heads into Jonesboro Thursday night looking for a key conference victory

sports@theeveningtimes.com

The Marion Patriots, who were 6-4 overall and 2-2 in the 5A/6A East Conference as of Monday, travel to Jonesboro Thursday night to battle the undefeated Jonesboro Hurricanes (110, 4-0).

The Patriots have their work cut out for them if they wish to earn a conference victory over the Hurricanes, who rank second in the state of Arkansas and fourteenth nationally according to maxpreps.com.

In order to hand the Jonesboro team its first loss, the Patriots will need to limit a Hurricanes offense which averages 74.2 points a game and has failed to score 70 points only twice throughout 11 games. The Patriots, on the other hand, have only scored 70 points once this season in seven games outside of tournament play.

Although Thursday’s game represents the first season matchup between the Patriots and Hurricanes, the 5A/6A East Conference rivals share similar opponents. Both teams defeated the Green County Tech Golden Eagles (7-3, 2-3).

However, that’s where common opponent victories end for the Patriots.

While the Hurricanes blew out the Wynne Yellowjackets (7-5, 3-1) 82-48, the Patriots came up short to the guys from Wynne 68-63. Jonesboro also defeated a Nettleton Raiders team (8-5, 2-2) which the Patriots lost to 66-63.

The conference contest takes place in Jonesboro.

However, taking to the road may not serve as a disadvantage for the team from Marion. The Patriots have emerged victorious in five out of seven of the team’s games this season away from Patriot Arena while going just 1-2, as of Monday, inside the confines of their home gym.

Thursday’s matchup is the second in a string of fourteen conference games the Patriots play to close out the regular season.

The action between the Patriots and Hurricanes tips off Thursday night at 5 p.m. in Jonesboro.

By Collins Peeples