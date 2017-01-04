Remember The (Tennessee) Titans

Drastic improvements in 2016 should see team emerging as serious contender in the AFC

The Tennessee Titans have hardly been relevant in recent years, going 1846 from 2010 through 2015. However, the 2016 Titans (9-7 overall, 2-4 AFC South) seem to have restored hope and faith in all fans of the NFL’s only franchise in Tennessee.

Defeating the AFC South Champion Houston Texans (9-7, 5-1) 24-17 in the team’s final game of the season, the Titans finished with a winning record for the first time since 2011.

Although the Titans will miss the playoffs for the eighth season in a row, Tennessee’s team tripled their win total from last year and look promising to end their playoff drought next season.

How did the Titans go from 3-13 last season to 97 this season? It all started when Jon Robinson took over the General Manager duties.

Robinson’s first order of business in Tennessee was to bring in three-time Pro-Bowl selection DeMarco Murray to match new Titans Head Coach Mike Mularkey’s “exotic smashmouth” style of play.

Murray, who led the NFL in rushing in 2014 with the Dallas Cowboys, suffered a disappointing 702-yard rushing season during his only year with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2015. Robinson offered Murray a new start in Tennessee and the former Cowboy did not disappoint. Murray ended the year, leading a ground-andpound style rushing attack for the Titans with 1,287 yards rushing and 13 touchdowns.

Next on Robinson’s agenda: protect young franchise quarterback Marcus Mariota. Bolstering the offensive line which already included 2016 Pro-Bowl selection Taylor Lewan, Robinson brought in All-Pro center Ben Jones from the Texans. A series of trades in the 2016 NFL draft soon followed, resulting in the Titans drafting offensive tackle Jack Conklin from Michigan State and acquiring the number five overall pick in the 2017 draft.

Robinson also executed a trade with the Eagles to bring in offensive lineman Dennis Kelly. The new additions to the Titans “big-uglies” resulted in Mariota being sacked 15 fewer times in 2016 than in 2015.

Now that Mariota had a reliable running attack to take pressure off of him and a steady offensive line to protect him, who would the former Heisman Trophy winner throw the ball to? Robinson answered that question by bringing in former Miami Dolphin wide receiver Rishard Mathews.

Mathews ended the season hauling in 65 passes for 945 yards and 9 touchdowns which led the Titans in all receiving categories.

Complementing Mathews was tight end Delaine Walker. Walker, who led the Titans in 2015 with 1088 receiving yards, continued to gash defenses in 2016 as the receiving tight end hauled in 7 touchdowns on 60 receptions good for 765 yards.

Now with protection and weapons in place, Mariota had to deliver. Though he started the season by throwing 6 picks in 6 games, the second-year signal-caller improved his game greatly as the season went on: throwing only 3 more interceptions throughout his final 10 games. The dual-threat quarterback accumulated 3,775 all-purpose yards and accounted for 28 total touchdowns.

After defeating four teams which would end up in the NFL playoffs, the Titans looked destined for a winner- take-all AFC South showdown with the Texans in Week 17. Though, in a game which Mariota suffered a fractured fibula, the Titans inexplicably lost to the Jacksonville Jaguars (3-13) in Week 16 which sealed a playoff spot for the Texans.

However, looking forward to next season, several more key draft picks by Robinson look to provide the spark the Titans need to finish a playoff push.

Running back, and former Heisman Trophy winner, Derrick Henry showed signs of promise this year despite primarily playing behind Murray. Third round selection Kevin Byard played big minutes in key games this season and fifth round pick wide receiver Tajae Sharp already holds a starting spot.

Robinson has shown he has a desire for winning and that he expects his players to imitate that desire on the field. Behind a G.M. who is sure to continue to bring in key players and a young group of players which consisted of five All-Pro selections in 2016, don’t be surprised if for the first time in almost a decade the Titans make some noise in the playoffs next season.

By Collins Peeples