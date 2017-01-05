M(D)E©§(C(D)FE HOROSCOPE

AMES(Maurdn21toApril19) For Friday, January 6, 2017 ARIES (March 21 to April 19) Today your focus is on money, cash flow and possessions. This is appropriate, because you are so high-viz now that it behooves you to look like you know what you're doing.

Today the Moon is in your sign, which makes you more emotional than usual. However, it also attracts a bit of good luck to you.

GEMINI (May 21 to June 20) Work alone or behind the scenes today, because this will suit you. Nevertheless, someone will seek your input about how to make something look more attractive.

CANCER (June 21 to July 22) A conversation with a female acquaintance will be important today. You might share an admiration for beautiful things – art galleries, parks, architectural buildings or museums.

LEO (July 23 to Aug. 22) It will be difficult to be private today. For some reason, people are talking about you. They even know personal details about your private life.

VIRGO (Aug. 23 to Sept. 22) Do something different today. Break free from your daily routine. If you cannot travel, visit a new restaurant.

LIBRA (Sept. 23 to Oct. 22) Tie up loose ends with banking details and shared property today. Too many loose ends will be a mental distraction for you. Not good.

go more than halfway when dealing with others today, because the Moon is opposite your sign. This simply requires a little give-and-take.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22 to Dec. 21) Do what you can to tidy up things at work and home so that you feel more in control of your world. You also will be happier if you adopt a better health regimen.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 to Jan. 19) This is a playful, social day for you. Accept invitations to parties. Take a long lunch. Enjoy the company of others, including fun activities with children.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20 to Feb. 18) Enjoy hiding at home today to catch your breath. Your fellow Aquarian Abraham Lincoln said, 'You can fool all the people some of the time and some of the people all the time, but you cannot fool all the people all the time.'

PISCES (Feb. 19 to March 20) This is a chatty day. Enjoy talking to others, especially siblings, relatives and neighbors. Yada, yada, yada.

YOU BORN TODAY: You are hard-working, patient and loyal with a strong sense of direction. You value the respect of others. In 2017, something you've been involved with for about nine years will end or diminish now to make room for something new. It also will be a year of service to others, plus a wonderful year to travel. Get ready for a fresh, new cycle waiting in your future!

