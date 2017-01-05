Patriots put down Mustangs

Marion Patriots holds off vicious comeback attempt by Forrest City to earn key conference victory

Fans who were at Patriot Arena Tuesday night will need to regrow their fingernails after the Marion Patriots (7-4 overall, 3-2 5A/6A East Conference) squeaked out a 76-73 conference victory over the Forrest City Mustangs (29, 0-5).

Following a free throw by Patriot guard Shaun Doss which made it a threepoint game, Mustang Trajon Norment sent up a potential tying three point shot in the final seconds of the game. However, Norment’s prayer fell on deaf ears as the ball fell harmlessly to the court and shut the door on a high scoring Patriot victory.

The Patriots, who led 5748 going into the fourth quarter, survived an 11-2 run by the Mustangs to close the game. The lack of fourth quarter defense frustrated Marion Patriots Head Coach Irving Clay.

“The defense just disappeared,” Clay said. “The thing that we tell the guys is that night in and night out they have to play defense.”

Clay believes that 6’8” Patriots center Timothy Ceaser fouling out with 1:37 to play made it easier for Forrest City to find success offensively.

“Timmy (Ceaser) fouled out and our shot blocker was out of the game,” Clay said. “Now that our shot blocker is on the bench we can’t play defense. He (Ceaser) has to understand that our shot blocker has to stay in the game. That’s when they start driving the ball to the lane, when he’s out of the ball game.”

With Ceaser watching the final minute of play from the bench, the rebounding responsibility primarily fell on the shoulders of Doss.

Doss emphatically snagged several boards, the biggest of which came with 44.9 seconds remaining and allowed the Patriots to hold the lead.

“He went to the glass and he was determined to get it,” Clay said. “I was glad he did get it because he’s, more or less, our best free throw shooter. He got a couple of key rebounds on the other end of the floor.”

Though the defense as a whole looked subpar, the Patriots offense exploded: putting up their highest point total of the year. The Patriots hung 22 points on the scoreboard during the first quarter and succeeded in scoring no less than 17 in each following stanza.

“Keyshawn (Woods) can drive the ball well and if you can get the ball inside you can get easy buckets,” Clay said. “Our main objective is to get the ball in the paint.”

Keyshawn Woods, the Patriots sophomore point guard, led his team in scoring: pushing in 22 points.

Thanks to a 9 of 12 night at the charity stripe, Doss finished second on the Patriots in scoring while pumping through 19 points. Martinez Harper also contributed to the victory by accumulating 12 points on the night.

Damien Blackwell Jr. and Norment led the way for the Mustangs, chipping in 19 and 17 points respectively.

Next up on the schedule for the Patriots is the undefeated Jonesboro Hurricanes (11-0, 4-0) who rank second in the state according to maxpreps.com. Clay is undaunted by the Hurricanes, despite their impressive start to the season.

“We’re as ready as we’ll ever be,” Clay said. “We’re not concerned about their record. That’s why you play the game. That’s somebody’s opinion that their number two. We just have to go out there and do what we do. We have to go out there and play.”

Every second of action between the Patriots and Hurricanes will be covered by Ken Mitchell and David Fogleman on Country 92.5 F.M.

The Patriots take to conference action against the Hurricanes in Jonesboro on Friday at 5 p.m.

By Collins Peeples