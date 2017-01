Currently Overcast Today is forecast to be Much Cooler than yesterday. Snow showers developing late tonight.

Thursday 0% Overcast Generally cloudy. Temps nearly steady in the low to mid 30s. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. High 34° / Low 23°

Friday 50% Snow Showers Mainly cloudy with snow showers around in the morning. High near 25F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 50%. High 25° / Low 17°