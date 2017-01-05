Thoughts on 2016

Times Outdoors Columnist The old year of 2016 has now become part of history and as outdoor folks we look to enjoy 2017 with all its promises to be great.

We have lots of fish to catch and game to harvest, but first, let’s think back to the events of the past year.

Hopefully it was a year of great happenings and pleasant memories.

In Papa Duck’s book “Just Hunting Stories,” there are many tales of “The First One.” These are stories about first time happenings and could be a person’s first deer, banded duck, fish, or even the first time one visited a place. This last spring was my grandson Owen’s first fish. He caught a nice bream and a 2 pound bass out of a pond close to his home in Jonesboro. I was fortunate enough to be on the trip and took pictures. Needless to say, both fish are mounted on his bedroom wall.

When I think about fishing, Menasha Club is at the top of the list. My friend, John Stokes, invited my son, Keith and me to fish several times and each trip was wonderful. They have the biggest crappie and bream that I have ever caught. Bo Connor is the caretaker and does a great job of making everyone feel welcome. He is a real asset to the club.

Noah Brawley who lives on Horseshoe Lake and is a senior at Lyon College invited me to bream fish with him. Noah really knows the lake and has several bream beds that always produce good fish.

I appreciate getting to go to the good fishing holes.

When duck hunting invites are offered, there is no hesitation on my part to go. Dr. Jimmy Murphy invited me to hunt with him at Twist. He has a nice club house and a good bunch of men to hunt with and to share that big bodacious breakfast with. We had some good hunts with one being spectacular.

Jeff Webb invited me to hunt Eagle’s Nest with him. We had a great hunting opening morning and some good hunts since.

Jeff and I go back a long way and have never had a bad hunt together. His black lab, Smoke, is as good as a retriever gets!

Dale Young is the caretaker and does good job of keeping the boat running and putting out decoys.

Dale is also a very good duck caller and an excellent shot. For 50 years we have had the 101 Club on Stimson Lake near Snowlake and the hunting and fishing has always been outstanding.

The previous owners of some of the surrounding property destroyed this lake. They dredged a large ditch at the end of the lake where it runs out into the river. The ditch is 3 feet below lake bed and drained the lake. This is the first year that I not hunted on Stimson Chute.

It is hard to see a place you love and have enjoyed many years destroyed.

Hopefully the new owners care more about the environment.

I am pleased with the response to my book, “Just Hunting Stories.” I have had to order more copies from the printer. They may be purchased at Cupples Book Store on Missouri Street for just $10.

Please send me some of your “First One” stories and some pictures. Also I need some of those outdoor recipes that you enjoy. Be sure to take that kid with you when you enjoy Mother Nature. If you don’t have one, borrow a kid because there are a lot of them that would love to go with you.

By John Criner