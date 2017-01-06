ABC Girl to honor MLK with speech

Eight-year-old Sydney Hopson, known as “the ABC Girl” (All aBout Christ) Bible recitalist, will begin a mini in state recitation blitz with an 'I Have A Dream' dramatization in Pine Bluff, on Friday Jan. 13, at First Missionary Baptist Church. The second grade Conway Christian School memorist will then travel to the Hughes Center in Russellville on Jan. 14, to recite King's speech. On Sunday, Jan. 15, Hopson is scheduled to recite the fast forwarded version of the “Dream” speech in Saline County. And on Monday morning, she has invited back to Morrilton to participate in the MLK celebration activities there. She has also been invited to join the MLK parade line up in Hot Springs County, which she is elated to do in memory of her Grandfather, the late Jimmy Henderson. Out-of-state renditions had to be rescinded due to forecasted weather conditions.

Sydney's grandmother says of her inquisitive granddaughter that coaching her as she learned the speech turned out to be a very intensive history lesson. While Hopson had many questions about society's past as she listened to and memorized King's speech; she posed more possible solutions toward current societal problems than I would have imagined for an elementary student. The idea to recite the 'I Have A Dream' speech came when Hopson's grandmother was approached by a young community leader who had heard the elementary school student recite Bible asking whether Hopson could learn the Martin Luther King speech and recite it publicly. Hopson's grandmother admits she was somewhat skeptical initially considering the length of the speech and the number of multi syllable words, but when Sydney embraced it with enthusiasm, 'I knew I was in to support her in the process.' Hopson hopes to have her first self published book entitled 'God Made Me Who I Am' with her during these engagements. The book project was a collaborative effort with Hopson's maternal grandmother which biographically details her life with emphasis on an impactful recital journey, her future aspirations , and her hopes for other kids and humanity at large.

After the MLK recitations, Hopson will have about three weeks to finish her preparations for a Feb. 4, America's Got Talent audition in Memphis, Tennessee. Hopson's grandmother hopes the world will be able to witness her love for God and His Holy Word and want to get to know more about Him and the plan of salvation for themselves. Sydney enjoys sharing her gifts from God with others, whether singing, playing piano, or reciting the Spoken Word!

She is slated to return to West Memphis in March for a special award and performance. There she earned top place in the Children's Division of the national Exclesia Gospel Talent Showcase in 2016. In November last year, Hopson was named the youngest recipient of a Youth Award from the School of Religious Studies in North Little Rock, Arkansas. Hopson ended her 2016 recital year at Mt. Sinai Church in Conway during a special Annual Community Memorial Service by Acklin Funeral Homes.

For more information, contact Rene Henderson at (501) 697-3346. To learn more about Hopson and her causes for Christ and community, google her as ABC Girl Sydney Hopson.