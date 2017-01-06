Henderson State Honor Rolls

Henderson State Public Relations ARKADELPHIA— Henderson State University has announced the students listed on the Dean's List and Honor Roll for the Fall 2016 semester.

To be named to the Dean's List, a student must have achieved a 4.0 grade point average for the entire semester. To make the Honor Roll, a student must have received at least a 3.5 grade point average for the semester.

Local Students receiving honors were: Earle — Honor Undergraduate: Christopher D Mems; Marion — Honor Undergraduate: Kennedi A Boykins, John C Dodson; Lepanto — Dean Graduate: Cary B Duffel; West Memphis — Dean Graduate: Larry D Rooks.

From Martha Bryant