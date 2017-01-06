HOROSCOPE

ARIES (March 21 to April 19) This month you are working behind the scenes. Actually, this suits you well, because you also want to deal with the energy that is going on behind closed doors.

Competition with a friend or a member of a group is something you have to deal with this month. The upside is that it will spur you to attain your

goals.

GEMINI (May 21 to June 20) Your ambition is aroused now, which is why you are so keen to go after what you want. Use this energy to your advantage, because after this month, this kind of energy will not return again for two years.

CANCER (June 21 22) Act on your desire to travel and expand your experience of the world. You will be just as thrilled to learn anything new through study and courses.

LEO (July 23 to Aug. 22) Disputes about shared property, inheritances and insurance issues will be strong now. Fortunately, the odds are that things will be settled in your favor.

VIRGO (Aug. 23 to Sept. 22) It's easy for you to feel annoyed with others this month, because fiery Mars is opposite your sign. This means you have to practice patience.

LIBRA Sept. 23 to Oct. 22) You're willing to work hard now, mainly because you have the energy. Since you have the energy, by all means, use it to work hard! It's as simple as that.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23 to Nov. 21) This is a playful, energetic time for you. However, it's also a strong time for those of you who are involved with sports. Use your hyped-up energy to succeed!

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22 to Dec. 21) Family disputes are likely this month; in part, this is because renovations and increased activity at home are creating chaos (yikes). Be patient with everyone.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 to Jan. 19) You are convincing now, which is why you can persuade others to do your bidding. This means it's a good time for sales and marketing.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20 to Feb. 18) Although you're working hard to earn your money now, you are working just as hard to spend it. You can't resist buying beautiful things for yourself and loved ones.

PISCES (Feb. 19 to March 20) With fiery Mars in your sign now, you are coming on like gangbusters. Fortunately, Venus will soften all your rough edges, making you charming and diplomatic with everyone.

BORN TODAY: You are disciplined, organized and a multi-tasker. This sometimes makes your accomplishments look effortless. You don't give up. You have a terrific sense of humor. This year is the start of a new nine-year cycle for you. It will open up many possibilities! You might start a new business or change residences. Open any door, because your future is in your hands.

TAURUS (April 20 to May 20)