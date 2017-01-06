Lady Devils fall in Jonesboro

West Memphis girls can’t keep pace with the Lady Hurricane, drop key conference game

JONESBORO — It looked good early for the West Memphis girls here Tuesday night. But Jonesboro owned the second half and pulled away for a 49-34 victory.

Defense was the Lady Devils' early calling card, forcing the Lady Hurricane to hit on only 2 of its first 15 shots from the field.

But the visitors couldn't take advantage of the misfires and Jonesboro rallied with a hot shooting second half.

Despite hitting on only 4 of 23 shots in the first half, Jonesboro found itself down only 20-15 at halftime, due to West Memphis' 10 first-half turnovers.

'Our guards didn't do a good job of getting us into a good offensive set,'Lady Devils' Head Coach Shelia Burns said. 'They just outplayed us in the second half.'

The Lady Devils (9-6 overall, 2-3 in the 5A/6AEast Conference) ran out to an early 12-5 lead, and they kept a slim margin throughout the first half, taking a 20-15 cushion into the locker room at halftime.

But Jonesboro (8-6, 4-1) came out hot in the third quarter.

Actually, Jonesboro's fortunes turned for the better late in the first quarter when head coach Jody Christenberry inserted Destiny Salary into the game. Salary hit Jonesboro's first basket in three minutes when she hit a driving layup with 4:41 to play in the second quarter.

The Lady Hurricane, which connected on 15 of 26 from the floor in the second half, caught West Memphis 28-28 at the end of the third quarter.

That's when Salary and teammate Kayla Mitchell owned the final eight minutes. The pair combined for 17 of Jonesboro's 21 fourth-quarter points. A Salary three-pointer and six straight points from Mitchell put Jonesboro ahead for good 37-28 in the first two minutes of the final stanza.

'(Jonesboro) just wanted it more than we did and it was obvious on the floor,' Burns added.

The Lady Devils made one last effort to get back in it when Keara Williams hit a free throw and then sank a layup with 3:02 to play to make it 37-31.

But the hosts closed out West Memphis by scoring 12 of the game's final 14 points.

Williams and senior teammate Paris Perkins scored 25 of the team's 34 points with Williams leading the way with 13 and Perkins hitting for 12, all of them coming in the first half.

Sophomore Kenya Freeman (3 points) was the only other Lady Devil to score more than 2 points.

Salary led all scorers with 21 points while Mitchell hit for 15.

The Lady Devils will return to the court Friday at home against Greene County Tech.

By Billy Woods