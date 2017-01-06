MHS tech-savvy students take part in ‘Hour of Code’

Worldwide event now in its second year

Leaning over a row of seats, a student programmer helps another student with her coding.

Marion School District There was no secret code being passed around last week at Marion High School. It was the second annual “Hour of Code” where interested students could learn to write their own computer code.

The event also had a secondary intent – to get students interested in taking computer education classes. Students did not have to have prior knowledge of coding to have fun and learn something new during the Hour of Code Held in the Marion Performing Arts Center, more than 160 future coders participated. That number increased slightly over last year’s event.

The “Hour” was delivered using a game-like coding software and that more than 100,000 students worldwide will be participating in the event during that week.

All students in the Marion School District in the 8th grade or above were invited to try an hour of code “and see how fun programming can be,” said MHS AP Computer Science teacher Sean Gray.

Students earned up to three tickets for prize drawings with every seven lined of code they wrote.

“A line of code is one line of a programming language that contains an executable command designed to direct the computer to carry out a function or process,’ Gray said. “Hundreds of thousands of events were held this week as part of the nationwide Computer Science Education Week.”

Gray said there were door prizes and refreshments for all participants. Sponsoring the event were Fenter Physical Therapy, Zaxby’s, Pizza Pro, Funkee’s Café, First Community Bank of Eastern Arkansas.

By Mike Douglas