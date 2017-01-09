Crosstown showdown: Patriots, Blue Devils prepare for battle

Junior Sidney Stinson (34) has been a key for the Blue Devils this season.

Marion hosts West Memphis in first contest of historic rivalry this season

Crittenden County’s most bitter rivalry is back underway Tuesday night as the Marion Patriots (8-4 overall, 3-2 5A/6A East Conference) host the West Memphis Blue Devils (112, 4-1) in a conference matchup.

As of Thursday, the Patriots appear to be playing good basketball. The Marion varsity guys have won four of their last five games, including three wins in the Bartlett Holiday Tournament. After losing their opening game of the tournament to Desoto Central (6-8) 6663, the Patriots won all of their remaining games, finishing the tournament in third place with a 58-51 victory over the Southaven Chargers (9-9) in Bartlett.

The Patriots brought their good fortunes into the new year with them as Marion’s offense exploded in the team’s first game of 2017, a 76-73 victory over conference foe Forrest City (29, 0-5). Four Patriots’ players finished with doubledigit scoring efforts in the game against the Mustangs from Forrest City, with Keyshawn Woods leading the way by igniting for 22 points. Shaun Doss pumped in 19 points against the Mustangs while Martinez Harper and Timothy Ceaser contributed 11 and 10 points, respectively.

While the Patriots appear to be heating up, the Blue Devils have had worse luck in recent games.

After starting the season 10-0, the West Memphis varsity guys have dropped two of their last three games including a 74-41 loss to their conference opponent, the Jonesboro Hurricanes (12-0, 5-0).

Prior to the loss to the Hurricanes, the Blue Devils came up short for the first time this season in Missouri during the Neosho Classic. West Memphis finished in third place in the tournament, despite its 67-56 loss to the Maumelle Hornets (11-2).

The Blue Devils did win three games during the Neosho Classic, two of which were closely contested. After a 16-point victory over host team, the Neosho Wildcats (8-4), the Blue Devils earned a onepossession 89-86 win over the Layfette Fighting Irish (2-10). Two days later the West Memphis guys were tested again, this time earning an 80-78 victory after an extra quarter of play against Wesley Christian (18-6).

The Blue Devils have had more success against common conference opponents than have the Patriots.

West Memphis defeated the Nettleton Raiders (9-5, 3-2) 61-47, whereas the Patriots fell to the Raiders 66-63. While both teams have defeated the Forrest City Mustangs and the Blytheville Chickasaws (85, 3-3), the Blue Devils have looked more dominating in doing so. The Blue Devils earned a 72-59 victory over the Mustangs as well as 62-52 victory over the Chickasaws.

The Patriots only managed to squeak past each team, defeating the Mustangs by 5 points and besting the Chickasaws by 2.

The two teams split last season’s contests, with each team earning a victory on the other’s home court. The first of two matchups this season between the neighboring towns will take place in Marion at Patriot Arena with varsity guys tip-off slated for 7 p.m.

Every second of Tuesday’s rivalry action will be broadcast on Country 92.5 F.M. by Ken Mitchell and David Fogleman starting with coverage of the varsity girl’s matchup between Marion and West Memphis at 6 p.m.

By Collins Peeples