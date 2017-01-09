Deadline looms for coverage in Arkansas individual marketplace

Enroll by Jan. 31 to avoid penalties

ARMarketplace.com LITTLE ROCK — Uninsured Arkansans have until Jan. 31 to enroll in the state's My Arkansas Insurance Individual Marketplace and avoid a federally mandated penalty on 2017 tax returns.

Individual health insurance plans are available at myARinsurance.com and are designed to meet the needs of Arkansas families and to provide a variety of options to fit household budgets.

“If people with no insurance, or those who need to renew their coverage, can enroll by Jan. 31, then they and their families will avoid costly penalties,” said Cheryl Gardner, executive director of the Arkansas Health Insurance Marketplace. “The place to start is myARinsurance.com.”

Standard health care benefits include inpatient care, outpatient services, and prescription drugs. The plans also emphasize the importance of preventative care and screenings, most of which do not require a copayment. Most importantly, there are no lifetime limits and no restrictions for preexisting conditions.

And, financial help is available to help pay for the cost of insurance. Help in navigating the process and selecting appropriate health insurance options can be obtained through agents, brokers and other licensed experts who are located in almost every community in Arkansas.

Additionally, a hotline is open Monday through Saturday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., and is staffed by trained professionals. The number is 1- 844-3553262.

From Alicia McCoy