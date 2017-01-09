Even today, blame someone else

That seems to be the thing today. When ever something goes wrong and you are the one that caused it never say so, always blame someone else.

We just had an election and right away the plan was to blame someone else for the loss and in this case it was the Russians but they were not the first one. There were also a bunch of deplorable people that should have not been able to vote. They haven't produced any proof on the Russians yet but as far as the deplorable I would say yes because some of them admit it by wearing tee shirts admitting that they are sometimes if you are the right person you don't have to have proof.

I was watching TV a couple of weeks out from going to the polls to vote and I had to laugh because at one point Comey, the head man at the FBI, was said to be a great guy and you could trust him with anything and then Comey deliberately put out some information that he should not have and the next thing I heard was he might have been working with the Russians.

They think that maybe with everything that he was guilty of he might be the one that made the entitled candidate lose the election. I know with our nature we all either want to or do blame someone else when the thing that we was hoping for just didn't make it and a lot of the time we are totally convinced that it was someone else's fault. With us being as far away from the Election Day as we are a lot of us still are refusing to except the results. Let me tell you a story right about here about a place called the Garden of Eden. It was probably the most beautiful garden that you could ever hope to see and it was probably the most perfect garden ever. But in this garden God put a man and his name was Adam and he was the first man that was ever on this earth.

I know that a lot of you have heard this story before but just bare with me and I'm going to show you how even back then and up until today we have some similarities in the blame game and this is where the blame someone else started. When God made Adam he was perfect in every way even to point of God looking at him and thinking we have made him in our image and he pretty much had the run of the place with one stipulation.

God told him Adam you got the run of the garden so eat all you want to eat off of all the trees that were loaded with fruit of all kinds BUT don't eat anything off of that tree over there in the middle of the garden. God even gave it a name and it was called the tree of knowledge and it was told to Adam if you do you will surly die so Adam just forgot all about that tree because there were so many others out there in the garden. Now we don't know for sure how long it was that Adam one day started to having the mulligrubs and wanted someone to hang out with, and God, knowing everything, he decided to make him a help mate, so he put Adam to sleep and took out one of his ribs and he made a woman, because this new help mate came out of man and he named her Eve.

When we go through the story of Adam and Eve, we don't read a lot about their hour by hour life in the garden because more than likely it was just doing Garden things like keeping everything nice and pretty. Then one day, Eve was thinking about that one tree out in the middle of their beautiful home and thought there must be a reason that God doesn't want us to eat fruit off of that tree, and poof — out of nowhere this snake just comes slithering along. Of course, now that we have read the story, we know that the snake was Satan himself, but anyway, he saw that Eve was in a weak moment so he told her a lie and said the only reason that God don't want you to eat off of that tree is because he knows when you do then you will be as smart as him and will know everything that he knows and he don't want that. So the next thing she did was picked a big juicy apple (or at least we think it was an apple) and took a big bite and chewed it up and down it went.

Now I'm not sure that at that moment she wanted Adam in on the good tasting treat or not. But we know as the saying goes misery Loves Company so a little later she told Adam you need to take a bite of this fruit because it tastes great and when I ate it nothing happened to me so Adam took a big bite. Now here is where we bring all of that up to where we are today discussing our last Election.

When God came back to the garden he didn't have to be told what they had done because when he called out to them to show themselves and they still hid it was at that time that they knew that they had went against God. Now when they finally came out he asks Adam if he had eaten any fruit from the tree in the middle of the garden. Now Adam knew that he had been caught so he thought for a minute and said yes Lord but the woman told me to do it so it wasn't really my fault and there it is the first blame game in the world that took place but before the words were out of Adams mouth good the woman said but lord it was the snakes fault because he talked me into doing it.

So you see, blaming someone else for something that we do has been around a long time and will probably be around a lot more years to come. Out of everything that I have wrote here remember the most important thing in the Bible is you will stand before him without excuse so there will not be anyone to blame when you didn't take that free gift that was offered to you on the cross.

So let me say think about that and may your heart lead you to take it. God bless you and yours.

By Bill McFerrin Local Commentary