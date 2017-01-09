MOEOSCOIPE HOROSCOPE

Marion Fire Department delivers a little Christmas cheer

$ 1,000 donation from All Clean makes the season bright for kids in need

The Marion Fire Department rushed around delivering Christmas gifts Christmas Eve. Jerry Stanfill is with the mostly-volunteer fire department and works at All Clean. The company made a $1,000 donation for the department to buy the toys. According to Chief Woody Wheeless they asked for just one simple thing in return.

“They just wanted to see some pictures of the toys being delivered,” said Wheeless.

Fire fighters put out feelers for families in need this Christmas and referrals from pastors and citizens came in from all over the area.

“We did as much outside of Marion as we did inside,” said Wheeless. “We went to more than 25 households.”

Gifts were spread all around Marion, Highland Park, Sunset, and Harvard Yard. The Marion Department called on their counterparts sounding the alarm for mutual aid from The West Memphis Fire Department for some deliveries there as well.

West Memphis Assistant Fire Chief Jeff Jones appreciated the invitation from Marion to help spread the cheer to youngsters that may have otherwise had gone without a Christmas gift.

“It was a wonderful thing the MFD did today for some deserving kids,” said Chief Jones. “Thanks for allowing the WMFD to be a part of their toy give away.”

It was a last minute search for deserving children and when word got out, individuals began offering more donations for the cause. Because of the interest displayed during the first ever gift give-away, Wheeless thinks the event will be even bigger next year.

“We’ll get out and seek donations for next year,” said Wheeless. “It will be bigger. It sure makes us feel good knowing we are helping others. God is great.” [ Editor’s Note: See pics from the toy distribution and even more holiday photos on Page 10]

By John Rech