Tide vs Tigers: The Sequel

In a rematch of last year’s national title game, Alabama and Clemson meet again to decide who will end the year as the best team in college football

It’s a new year but the same two teams will once again compete on Tuesday to determine which team will reign as National College Football Champion for another 365 days.

The Alabama Crimson Tide (14-0 overall, No. 1 Associated Press Pole) enters the National Title game fresh off a not-soimpressive 24-7 victory in the Chick-Fil-A Bowl over the Washington Huskies (12-2, No. 4 AP Poll).

The Tide’s passing game was practically non-existent with freshman quarterback Jalen Hurts only completing 7 of 14 passes for 57 yards. The dual-threat signal-caller also accumulated 50 yards on the ground. But, what hurt the Huskies most was the running ability of sophomore running back Bo Scarbrough. Scarbrough averaged 9.5 yards per carry, rushing 19 times for 180 yards, while finding the end-zone twice. With the abrupt and unexpected departure of Offensive Coordinator Lane Kiffin, whether Alabama’s offense will find a new spark or burn out remains to be seen. Luckily for Alabama, the Tide’s defense was once again dominating, scoring 10 points off turnovers. Alabama intercepted Huskies signal-caller Jake Browning twice with Alabama middle linebacker Ryan Anderson returning one interception for a touchdown. Tide’s defensive lineup Johnathan Allen also contributed to a stifling defense by recovering a fumble.

Alabama’s defense, which only gave up an average of 11.4 points a game this season, could have a harder go of things against Clemson Heisman Trophy runner-up quarterback Deshaun Watson. The junior Clemson leader rolled up 478 yards on the Tide’s defense in last year’s National Title game while leading his team to 40 points, albeit in a losing effort. Clemson Head Coach Dabo Swinney praised his quarterback’s efforts throughout his career with the Tigers.

“Deshaun Watson has played big in every game since he’s been at Clemson,” Swinney told the Associated Press. “I think he’s played great his whole three years. I mean, great.”

This season Watson takes to the gridiron in hopes of leading his Clemson Tigers (13-1, No. 2 AP Poll) to another impressive performance while, this time, leaving with a National Championship Trophy, following an emphatic 31-0 victory in the Playstation Fiesta Bowl over the Ohio State Buckeyes (11-2, No. 3 AP Poll).

Watson accounted for 306 total yards and 3 total touchdowns (1 passing, 2 rushing) against the Buckeyes defense. Junior Tigers running back Wayne Gallman trudged through the Ohio State defense for 85 yards, while expected first round NFL Draft section wide receiver Mike Williams hauled in six passes for 96 yards in the Semi Title game.

Clemson’s defense, which has given up 30 or more points four times this season, looks to be playing its best football yet, having pitched a shutout against a high-octane Buckeye’s offense. Ohio State, who averaged 39. 4 points a game this season, turned the ball over 3 times, with Clemson’s sophomore safety Van Smith returning one interception for 86 yards. Buckeye’s quarterback J.T. Barrett only managed to move the ball a total of 125 yards and the Ohio State running attack gained just 88 yards on the ground against the Tigers.

Alabama Head Coach Nick Saban believes his team will play up to the competition and match the Tigers’ intensity when the two teams once again square off for the right to be called the “best team in college football.” “When you play an outstanding opponent, that’s something that in and of itself as a competitor is motivation,” Saban told the Associated Press. “And that’s certainly the case in this game.”

The National Champion of college football will be decided January 9th in Tampa, Florida. Alabama enters the game a 6.5-point favorite, according to ESPN.com. The College Football Championship Game kicks off at 7 p.m. on ESPN.

By Collins Peeples