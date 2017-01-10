One shot in ‘dope deal gone bad’

Marion PD makes arrests in Monday evening incident

ralphhardin@gmail.com Two individuals, including one juvenile, are in custody following a shooting in the “doll houses” in Marion Monday night that sent one victim to the hospital.

According to Marion Police Detective Lt. Freddy Williams, police were called to the scene around 6:15 p.m. Monday on a report of shots fired.

“It was basically a dope deal gone bad,” said Williams. “We responded to a house on Chestnut. We found where the incident had occurred and were able to track the victim to a field near Mound City Road, where we discovered he had a gunshot wound to the leg.”

Williams said an ambulance was called and the victim was taken to Regional One, but the injury was not life-threatening.

“He got treated there and I called and he’s already been released,” said the detective. “He’s scheduled to come in and give us a statement, but he’s going to be OK.”

Marion Police worked the case into the night, and ultimately investigators were able to make two arrests in the case, one adult and one 14-year-old juvenile.

“We’re still working on figuing out which one was the shooter,” said Williams. “They were charged with theft, possession of a controlled substance … and there will be some other charges forthcoming as the investigation continues.”

