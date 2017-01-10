Grizz grind past Warriors

Memphis completes a miraculous comeback thanks to a big fourth quarter

The Memphis Grizzlies (23-16) capped an astonishing comeback to defeat the Golden State Warriors (316) 128-119 in overtime this past weekend.

After the Warriors scored 30 or more points in each of the first three stanzas, the Grizzlies found themselves staring at a 24-point deficit entering the fourth quarter. However, the “grit and grind” mentality of the Grizzlies took over in the final stanza of regulation.

Memphis began the fourth quarter on a 25-8 run, holding the Warriors without a field goal until Stephen Curry nailed a jumper with 3:14 to play in regulation. That jumper from Curry would represent 1 of just 2 field goals Golden State scored in the fourth quarter. Towards the end of regulation, Memphis guard Troy Daniels came away with the Grizzlies fifth takeaway of the fourth quarter and sunk a three from the corner. Grizzlies’ point guard Mike Conley soon followed suit, stepping back and pulling up from 17 feet out and tying the game with 7.4 seconds left in regulation.

As the clock ran out, Curry put up a 35-foot potential game winning shot which clanged off the back rim and allowed the fans in Oakland to attend a free quarter of basketball.

That free quarter did not go as hoped for by the Warriors fans however, as the Grizzlies remained hot on offense and stingy on defense.

Grizzlies center Marc Gasol pushed in an 18-foot jumper 21 seconds into the extra period to give the Grizzlies the team’s first lead of the game. The Memphis defense held the high-powered Warriors offense to just 8 points in overtime, sealing the win for the Grizzlies.

Though pleased with the victory, Grizzlies Head Coach David Fizdale believes his team must become more consistent in order to become a force to be reckoned with in the Western Conference.

“I love that it was a great team that we beat, but I want more consistency,” Fizdale told The Associated Press. “Right now, we play like spoilers. We haven’t proven that as a contender we can do it night in and night out.”

The victory gives Memphis it’s second win over the Warriors this season and the Warriors its’ first ever loss in Oakland when Curry has scored at least 35 points.

Though clearly frustrated during the fourth quarter of the game, Warrior’s Draymond Green chose to look at the bright side of the loss afterwards.

“I’m actually glad we lost today because there are some things that we need to correct in order to win a championship. That’s our goal,” Green told The Associated Press. “Our fourth-quarter offense has been atrocious.”

Memphis’ Sixth Man Of The Year candidate Zach Randolph tied Conly as the two led the Grizzlies in scoring with 27 points apiece. Both players achieved double-doubles as Randolph snagged 11 boards and Conley dished out 12 assists. Tony Allen also contributed a doubledouble to the comeback effort for the Grizzlies with 11 points and 10 rebounds. Gasol finished second on the team in scoring, pumping in 23 points.

Kevin Durant recorded a double-double for the Warriors in the overtime loss, as the former MVP hauled in 13 rebounds while pushing in 27 points. Curry led Golden State in scoring, knocking down 40 points in the overtime loss.

The Grizzlies and Warriors are set to battle again, February 10th at 7 p.m. inside the FedEx Forum.

By Collins Peeples