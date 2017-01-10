Junior Patriots fall to Wonder

Explosive fourth quarter not enough for MJHS to overtake Golden Lions

sports@theeveningtimes.com

The Marion Junior High Patriots (10-2) suffered their second loss of the season, falling 49-42 in overtime to Wonder Junior High School.

The loss comes, despite a 20 point fourth quarter offensive explosion by the Junior High Patriots.

Trailing 28-20, The Junior Patriots burst to life in the final stanza of play while scoring more than twice the points the team had scored in any other quarter of the game.

Junior Patriots Darruis Waterford and Mookie Boke blazed their team into overtime, scoring 8 and 7 points respectively in the final quarter of regulation. Waterford finished as the Junior Patriots lead scorer, pumping in 20 points, while Boke finished second on the team in scoring, chipping in 10 points on the night.

Despite the hot fourth quarter, the Junior Patriots could not continue the momentum in the overtime period of play. Wonder outscored the Junior Patriots 9-2 during the extra quarter of basketball.

The lone bucket for the Marion team in overtime belonged to Boke.

Several players contributed during the quarter of free basketball for Wonder, with four Wonder players scoring at least 2 points during the overtime period.

By Collins Peeples