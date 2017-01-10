NFL playoffs kick off with exciting Wildcard Weekend

Four teams punch their way through to the next round with wins in Wild Card round this past weekend

The NFL Playoffs kicked off with its’Wild Card Weekend, in which a series of teams took to the gridiron in hopes to extend their season one more game.

The Houston Texans defeated the Oakland Raiders 27-14 in the first game of the weekend.

The Raiders limped into the playoffs with rookie quarterback Conner Cook calling the shots behind center after starting quarterback and MVP candidate David Carr suffered a broken leg two weeks ago.

Following Carr’s injury, backup quarterback Matt McGloin followed suit by injuring his shoulder last week. Conner’s inexperience at quarterback showed as the rookie misfired several times, resulting in three interceptions.

The Raiders found no better luck on the ground, as Oakland only managed 64 rushing yards and one touchdown against a stout Texans defense.

The Texans have also been uncertain at quarterback, as Brock Osweiler and Tom Savage have played musical chairs under center due to ineffective play. Osweiler made the most of his chance to play this past Saturday, accumulating 183 total yards and 2 touchdowns (1 passing, 1 rushing).

Running back Lamar Miller served as a workhorse for Houston, carrying the ball 31 times, though the former Miami Dolphin only trudged through Oakland for 73 yards and one score.

Rewarding the Texans for their victory will be the New England Patriots on January 14th.

The second game of the weekend came in the form of a 26-6 victory in Seattle for the Seattle Seahawks over the Detroit Lions.

In a losing effort, Lions quarterback Matt Stafford looked unable to get anything going as he only completed 56 percent of his passes for 205 yards.

The Detroit running game could not help out the Lions signal caller, as Detroit only managed 49 yards on the ground as a team.

The Seahawks, on the other hand, thrived on the ground. Seattle running back Thomas Rawls gashed the Lions defense for 161 yards and one score. The face of the Seahawks franchise, quarterback Russell Wilson, completed 23 of 30 passes, two of which found the end zone, for 224 yards.

Eleven of those passes were hauled in by Doug Baldwin who led the Seahawks with 104 yards receiving and one touchdown.

Next slated for the Seahawks is the Atlanta Falcons in Atlanta on January 14th.

Opening Sunday’s two Wild Card games, the Pittsburgh Steelers dominated the Miami Dolphins 30-12.

Dolphins backup quarterback Matt Moore played decent, competing 29 passes for 289 yards and a score. Although three turnovers, one interception, two fumbles, serve as a black mark on Moore’s play. Miami running back Jay Ajayi, who tore through the Steelers for over 200 yards earlier in the regular season, was held to only 33 yards on the ground.

Ajayi’s counterpart, Pittsburgh running back Le’Veon Bell, had quite the opposite day than the Dolphin’s rusher. Bell plowed through Miami for 167 yards and two scores during the Steelers win.

Also, Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger found his favorite wide receiver, Antonio Brown, for two 50+ scores during the Wild Card round victory. The Steelers will face the Kansas City Chiefs next on January 15th.

In the final game of Wild Card Weekend, the Green Bay Packers routed the New York Giants 38-13.

Former Ole Miss Rebel and current Giants quarterback Eli Manning threw for 299 yards. However, the Giants signal caller could not get the same production from his running backs. The Giants only managed 70 yards on the ground, 11 of which came from Manning.

Aaron Rodgers continued to carry the Packers on his back, as the MVP candidate quarterback tossed four touchdowns while throwing for 362 yards.

Devonte Adams and Randall Cobb each finished with over 100 yards receiving, 125 and 116 respectively, while Cobb grabbed three touchdowns passes.

Next up for the Green Bay Packers is the Dallas Cowboys on January 15th in Dallas.

By Collins Peeples