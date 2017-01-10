Winter weather wreaks havoc with local hoops play

Photo by Collins Peeples

Left: The Marion Patriots game against the Jonesboro Hurricane, which was originally scheduled for Jan. 6, in Jonesboro, has been rescheduled due to inclement weather. Both the Patriots and Lady Patriots varsity teams will take on the Hurricane in Jonesboro on Wednesday, Jan. 11. A junior varsity game will preclude the varsity action and tips off at 5 p.m. Right: The Blue Devils and Lady Devils game against Green County Tech, which originally scheduled for Jan. 6, has been rescheduled due to inclement weather. The Blue Devils and Lady Devils will take on Green County Tech Wednesday, Jan. 11, at Lehr Arena in West Memphis.