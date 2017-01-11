Blue Devils prepare for Yellowjackets

West Memphis looks to earn a conference win over the Wynne Yellowjackets this Friday

sports@theeveningtimes.com

The West Memphis Blue Devils (10-3 overall, 4-1 5A/6A East Conference as of Monday) look to earn a key conference victory over the Wynne Yellowjackets (7-5, 3-1) this Friday in Lehr Arena.

The Blue Devils, who average 53 points per game, look to ignite on offense against a Yellowjackets defense which has allowed 63.4 points per contest this season.

The Yellowjackets have either ran hot or cold on defense in any given game this season. Wynne has allowed opponents to score more than 70 points on five separate occasions while holding opposing teams to under 60 points in six of twelve games.

West Memphis built a 10- game winning streak to start this season on impressive defensive play. In five of the 10 games the Blue Devils won to open their schedule, West Memphis held opponents to 50 points or less.

However, the Blue Devil defense has been less spectacular in recent games.

During a four-game span, which West Memphis has gone 2-2, the Blue Devils have allowed more than 70 points three times.

Meanwhile, the West Memphis offense has struggled to find consistency.

The Blue Devils won two games, during the 2-2 span, by scoring more than 80 points. However, in each of the two losses West Memphis suffered the team failed to score 60 points.

Each team is 1-1 in games against common conference competition, so far this season.

Both the Blue Devils and the Yellowjackets defeated the Forrest City Mustangs (2-9, 0-5). However, West Memphis showed better defense in their victory over the Mustangs. The Blue Devils held Forrest City to only 59 points, whereas the Yellowjackets allowed Forrest City to put up 78 points.

The two teams also shared the same fate in their respective games against the Jonesboro Hurricane (12-0, 5-0), this time in losing fashion.

The Blue Devils fell to the Hurricane, who rank No. 1 in the state of Arkansas according to maxpreps.com, 74-41. The Yellowjackets loss came in the form of an 82-48 defeat by Jonesboro.

The 5A/6A East Conference contest will be held at Lehr Arena in West Memphis. However, that may actually play into the road team’s favor.

The Yellowjackets are 5-0 in true road games this season. Meanwhile, the host Blue Devils are 2-1 inside Lehr Arena.

Tip-off between the conference foes is slated for 7 p.m.

By Collins Peeples