Blue & You Foundation accepting applications for $1,000 mini-grants through March

Funding can be used to support an existing health improvement program or to support a new start- up project

www.arkbluecross.com LITTLE ROCK — When it comes to improving the health of Arkansans, small amounts can sometimes do big things! Applications are being accepted through March for up to 250 $1,000 mini-grants through the Blue & You Foundation for a Healthier Arkansas. The grants can help organizations to grow vegetable gardens, teach healthy habits, build playgrounds, provide medical supplies or help with any health-improvement project.

“Our mini-grant program has a simpler online application process and a 10day turnaround on decisions,” said Patrick O’Sullivan, executive director of the Blue & You Foundation. “In 2017, we will be providing up to 250 mini grants.”

The Foundation’s minigrant program was launched in 2011. In its six years, it has awarded 647 minigrants to organizations in 66 Arkansas counties.

Any 501(c)(3) public charity, public school, government agency or nonprofit hospital in Arkansas is eligible to apply for the minigrants. Funding can be used to support an existing health improvement program or to support a new start-up project. The Foundation is also receptive to receiving applications to fund the purchase of automated external defibrillators (AEDs) and related user training.

Applications for 2017 mini-grants will be accepted January through March 2017. Applicants will be notified of mini-grant awards within approximately five days of application. If a $1,000 minigrant is awarded, the recipient will be asked to submit a one-page report of program results within six months.

The Blue & You Foundation was established in 2001 by Arkansas Blue Cross and Blue Shield as a charitable foundation to promote better health in Arkansas. The online application can be found at www.BlueAnd YouFoundationArkansas.or g.

From Arkansas Blue Cross & Blue Shield