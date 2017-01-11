M©E©§C©IPE HOROSCOPE

For Thursday, January 12, 2017 ARIES (March 21 to April 19) Because you are high-viz in the eyes of parents, bosses and VIPs right now, ask for what you want. It will be easier than you think to get people in power to say 'yes' to your wishes.

Explore opportunities to travel and get further education, because this is what will expand your world. Expanding your world is what you need to do this month.

GEMINI (May 21 to June 20) It's only natural that your focus is on shared property, inheritances, insurance issues and debt at this time. You have good ideas about these areas.

CANCER (June 21 to July 22) You might have some unexpected insight into your closest relationships with others at this time. In fact, you can learn a lot about your own style of relating if you are aware.

LEO (July 23 to Aug. 22) You're willing to work hard now, because you're setting high standards for yourself. No slackers allowed! You want efficiency, effectiveness and productivity.

VIRGO (Aug. 23 to Sept. 22) You're in touch with your creative vibes now, which is why you will enjoy exploring this energy. Meanwhile, sports events and playful times with children will appeal.

LIBRA (Sept. 23 to Oct. 22) Your conversations with a parent could be significant now, because there are changes that you are planning at home. You don't like to be caught off guard. You want to know what you're doing.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23 to Nov. 21) You want to be stimulated by short trips and conversations with others. You're full of ideas and you want to share them; plus, you want to hear what others think.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22 to Dec. 21) Cash flow and your assets are a concern right now. When you're making big plans, power is money. The question is, how much power do you have?

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 to Jan. 19) You are blessed now because the Sun is in your sign, boosting your energy and bringing opportunities and important people to you. Use this blessing wisely.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20 to Feb. 18) It behooves you to work alone or behind the scenes right now. You also might want to plan what you want your new year to be all about.

PISCES (Feb. 19 to March 20) Friendships are important to you now. Your interaction with someone younger might help you make some future goals.

YOU BORN TODAY: You are organized, systematic and tenacious. You have charm and a great sense of humor. During the next two to three years, you will experience a time of culmination, success and financial accumulation. That's why it is wise to start to settle your debts. The year 2017 will be a social year. It also will deal with the results of the changes that took place this year.

TAURUS (April 20 to May 20)