Pats look to cool Blazers

The Marion Patriots host the Valley View Blazers in a conference matchup this Friday

sports@theeveningtimes.com

The Marion Patriots (8-4 overall, 3-2 5A/6A East Conference as of Monday) head into Friday’s conference battle against the Valley View Blazers (3-11, 0-7) with several statistic advantages.

Marion holds a slight scoring advantage over the Blazers offensively. The Patriots average 62. 3 points a game so far this season, just above the 59.3 points allowed by the Blazers per game.

Expect the Patriots to look impressive on defense.

Although Marion has allowed opponents to score an average of 58.2 points a game this season, the Blazers only muster 48.7 points a contest.

However, the game is not played on the stat sheet. It is played on the court. And on the court, the Patriots have fared much better against common conference competition.

The Blazers have lost two matchups against the Blytheville Chickasaws (85, 3-3), scoring only 52 combined points in those games, while the Patriots emerged victorious in their only game against the Chickasaws, so far, this season 47-45.

The Patriots also defeated the Green County Tech Golden Eagles (8-3, 2-3) 70-51. The same Golden Eagles team defeated the Blazers 62-43 in Valley View.

Both teams have lost to the Wynne Yellowjackets (7-5, 3-1) and the Nettleton Raiders (9-6, 3-3).

However, the Patriots played more competitively against each team. The Patriots fell to the Yellowjackets 68-63, whereas Wynne dealt Valley View a 63-35 loss.

Marion also came up short against the Raiders 66-63 while Nettleton defeated the Blazers 81-56.

Tip-off is at Patriots Arena in Marion where the Patriots are 3-2 (as of Monday). Home court should continue to serve the Patriots well as the visiting Blazers are 0-3 on true road games and just 17 away from Valley View.

The Patriots host the Blazers in the 5A/6A East Conference battle at 5 p.m., Friday night.

By Collins Peeples