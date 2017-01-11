Tigers claw out Championship

Clemson tops Alabama to earn 2017 College Football National Title

With six seconds remaining in the game, Clemson quarterback Deshaun Watson rolled out to his right and connected with wide receiver Hunter Renfrow for a 2-yard touchdown pass which sealed the National Championship for the Clemson Tigers over the Alabama Crimson Tide.

The game-winning pass was set up by an uncharacteristic lack of discipline from an Alabama defense which had stifled opponents all season.

Clemson receiver and expected first round NFL Draft selection Mike Williams drew a defensive pass interference call on the Alabama secondary as he was pushed to the ground in the end zone with nine seconds to play.

The penalty on the Alabama defense set up the eventual game winning score from Clemson.

Momentum looked to be favoring the Tide late in the game. Alabama, which trailed in the fourth quarter for the first time all season, converted on a 4th-and-1 which precluded a 30-yard touchdown scamper by Crimson Tide true freshman quarterback Jalen Hurts. The rushing touchdown by the signal caller allowed Alabama to regain the lead 31-28 with 2:07 remaining.

However, 2:07 was one more second than Heisman Trophy runner-up Watson needed to orchestrate a comeback. The score to Renfrow, leaving one second on the clock, capped a memorable comeback which brought the National Championship to South Carolina.

Watson accounted for 453 yards of total offense and 4 total touchdowns (3 passing, 1 rushing) in the rematch of last year’s College Football Championship game.

By Collins Peeples