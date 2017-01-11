Warrior Girls win Tourney

Dominating play leads the West Memphis GIrls to a tournament win

Special to Evening Times Sports

The West Memphis Girls Basketball Team won the 2017 NEA Elementary Basketball Tournament held Saturday, Jan. 7, at the ASU Convocation Center in Jonesboro.

The Lady Warriors defeated Nettleton 32-2 in the opening round, downed Jonesboro 44-5 in the semis, and in the in the championship finals, the girls knocked off JMS 559.

The team was led in scoring by Bragg Elementary's Aniyaih Price. The team is coached by Kwame Brown and Ashley Stinson.

From Felishia Madison