HOROSCOPE

For Friday, January 13, 2017 ARIES (March 21 to April 19) Someone older might have ideas for you about a vacation or how to deal with children. Listen to what he or she says and ponder its value. You can decide if you want to follow the advice later.

You will enjoy cocooning at home today. You might give some serious, sober thought to how things should be where you live. How can you improve this situation?

GEMINI (May 21 to June 20) In some ways, you want to take action today because you are thinking about serious issues. Nevertheless, it's hard to keep your mind focused. Go slowly.

CANCER (June 21 to July 22) You might plan to shop today; however, this is not a good day to shop for anything other than food or gas. Be sensible with your money, and don't waste it.

LEO (July 23 to Aug. 22) Although you want to make some serious decisions today, you are best off collecting your data and making the decision tomorrow. Be smart.

VIRGO (Aug. 23 to Sept. 22) You might do research today because your imagination is active and you can think outside of the box. Keep looking for what you seek.

LIBRA (Sept. 23 to Oct. 22) A conversation with someone older or more experienced might take place today. Listen to his or her suggestions, but do not act on them today. Wait a day.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23 to Nov. 21) Bosses and people in authority have their eye on you today. You probably can sense this. Just dog paddle and maintain. This is not a good day to do anything drastic.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22 to Dec. 21) Do something to satisfy your urge for a few thrills or some stimulation today. Visit an exotic restaurant or go someplace you've never been before. Shake things up a little.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 to Jan. 19) Today you are focused on shared property, inheritances, debt and red-tape details. Nevertheless, this is a poor day to sign important documents or do anything critical. Wait until tomorrow.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20 to Feb. 18) Be accommodating with others today. Just go with the flow and enjoy today in an easygoing way. Don't make a big deal about anything.

PISCES (Feb. 19 to March 20) Despite your best efforts to be efficient and productive today, things will get in your way. Just accept this with grace and charm. Tomorrow you will get much more done.

YOU BORN TODAY: You have a sharp mind, but you are easily bored. You are perceptive, ambitious and well-organized. You are loyal to your loved ones. The year 2017 is a time where you will be a student and a teacher. You will be excited as you start to see the fruits of your efforts for the past six years. Expect your well-earned rewards soon!

TAURUS (April 20 to May 20)