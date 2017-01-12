Lady Devils conquer Lady Patriots

West Memphis girls earn bragging rights, conference victory, Tuesday night inside Patriot Arena

The West Memphis Lady Blue Devils (6-4 overall, 22 conference) defeated the Marion Lady Patriots (9-6, 3-3) 58-54 inside Patriot Arena Tuesday night, earning bragging rights in one of Crittenden County’s longest and most bitter rivalries.

With under a minute to play, Jakyya Clay sank two free throws for the Lady Patriots to make it a one possession game. Now with the score 57-54, the Lady Patriots needed a favorable break in order to hold onto their hopes of sending the game into overtime.

That break first came in the form of two missed free throws by Lady Devil Paris Perkins. Clay snagged the rebound from the second missed shot giving the Marion ladies, who once trailed by 16, the ball and a sense of hope.

However, Marion would commit their eleventh turnover of the second half as Lady Devil Keara Williams intercepted Clay’s pass following the rebound and was fouled, giving the Lady Devils a chance to seal the game.

Fate appeared to remain on Marion’s side though, as Williams in turn missed both free throw attempts. However, luck ran out for the Lady Pats as the ball clanged off the iron and bounced right back to Williams who was then fouled and took advantage of the second set of free throws to close the door on the West Memphis victory.

Lady Patriots Head Coach Shunda Johnson believes the failure to obtain the rebound was a pivotal moment in the game.

“That hurt,” Johnson said. “That was crucial. We actually worked on that yesterday and talked about the importance of getting key rebounds. We had the opportunity to go for the tie. We just have to become mentally stronger. If we ever learn how to rebound, we can become an elite team.”

Contributing to the Lady Devils win was a third quarter which the West Memphis ladies outscored the Lady Patriots 20-6 and which the Marion team turned the ball over 7 times in the first 4:30 of play. Coach Johnson believes momentum began to swing towards the Lady Devils near the end of the second stanza.

“They gained the momentum at the end of the second quarter,” Johnson said. “They were on a 7-0 run and I should have called a timeout and allowed my girls to regroup. They just came out (in the third quarter) and jumped on us early.”

The loss for the Lady Patriots comes despite a furious comeback attempt in the final stanza of play in which the Marion ladies outscored their rivals 2213. Johnson credits the Lady Pats comeback attempt to the player’s execution of the game plan which allowed the team to create spacing on the floor.

“We started running our ‘pro-lanes’,” Johnson said. “In our ‘pro-lanes’ everybody has a designated spot on the floor and that creates spacing. We were able to get to our lanes quicker than West Memphis was able to get back in transition defense.” The Lady Patriots, who shot 11 of 24 from the free throw line, would have completed the comeback attempt, had the team done better at the charity stripe, according to Johnson.

“The thing about it is that we have been working on free throw shooting early, middle and late in practice every day.” Johnson said. “That really hurt us. It’s small but it’s a big thing. We have got to start capitalizing on our free throw shooting. Thursday we’re going to try some competitive free throw shooting in practice.”

Clay and Hunter led the way for the Lady Patriots in the loss. Clay bested all scorers by pumping in 17 points while Hunter ended the night having pushed through 16. Tyquesha Selvy also played an important scoring role, knocking down 7 points. The Marion ladies as a whole snagged 36 rebounds.

Williams blazed the way for West Memphis, contributing 13 points to the Lady Devils victory. She was complimented by her teammate Perkins who finished second for the Lady Devils in scoring with 10 points. Nikki Higgs also contributed 8 points for West Memphis on the night. The ladies from West Memphis held a slight rebounding advantage over their Marion counterparts, as the Lady Devils snatched 45 total boards.

Round two of the Patriots and Blue Devils rivalry will be Feb. 7th inside West Memphis’ Lehr Arena, with tip-off slated for 5 p.m.

By Collins Peeples