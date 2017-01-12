Northeast Arkansas Fishing Report

www.agfc.com

Lake Poinsett (updated 1-7-2017)

Ome Coleman at Lake Poinsett State Park said minnows are the only live bait that is selling right now at Lake Poinsett. He said they will need a lot more rain to bring the lake back up. The best place to launch is at the dam. 'Merry fishing and Merry Christmas.'

***

Crown Lake (updated 1-7-2017 Boxhound Marina (870) 670-4496 said crappie fishing is fair on minnows and jigs. Bass are good on crankbaits and gizzards as bait. No reports on catfish or bream.

***

Spring River (updated 1-7-2017)

Mark Crawford with Spring River Flies and Guides said water levels are running at 289 cfs and water clarity is clear. The river is running really low lately. Easier wading and some days more technical fishing with the low clear water. A downstream cast with Woollies and Crawford’s Guppies and a fast trip back upstream will get the brown trout chasing the fly. Mayfly and caddis emergers, copper Johns and prince nymphs are working well during hatches. Chartreuse has been a hot color this week. Whether it is an egg pattern or a Trout Magnet, the trout like the color.

***

(updated 1-7-2017) John Berry in Cotter said the Spring River is fishing well. This is a great place to wade fish when they are running water on the White and Norfork rivers. There are fewer boats on the river now. Be sure to wear cleated boots and carry a wading staff. There is a lot of bedrock that can get very slick. The hot flies have been olive Woolly Buggers with a bit of flash (size 10), cerise and hot pink San Juan worms (size 10) and Y2Ks (size 10).

***

White River near Newark (updated 1-7-2017)

Triangle Sports (870) 7937122 said fishing activity continues to be very slow with hardly anyone fishing recently. Water level is low and the clarity is clear.

From the Arkansas Game & Fish Commission