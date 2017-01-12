The good and the bad of the start of 2017 Duck Season

Times Outdoors Columnist The start of the 2017 segment of duck season was wonderful for Papa Duck. I was invited to Blackfish Bayou Duck Club by John Stokes for a warm and drizzly day of hunting.

Along on the hunt was Pete Aviotti who celebrated his 83rd birthday by shooting his limit of ducks and David Bradley who is the manager of the club. We shot full limits of mallards and other ducks. Just as we made it back to the club house the thunder, lighting, and a heavy rain started.

We enjoyed the next hour with a big hunter’s breakfast and rehashing the hunt in front of a large fire place. Every hunting club needs a real fireplace!

The Mississippi River rose enough to let us hunt at Stimson Lake near Snow Lake. This is the home of the 101 Club and Wednesday morning Noah Brawley and Graham Buck both shot full limits of mallards. This excited Don Brawley who has the camp next to us and we headed out in search of a good hunt. We were very disappointed in the hunt. The ducks just were not there and they did want to work and we ended up with just 2 teal for the four of us.

This is where the bad part of the story starts. I was with Don and about 7:00 he asked me a question and could not understand my reply. My mouth suddenly felt strange, but I went back to looking for birds and calling, but my calling was not right. We hunted until about 10:30 and motored back to camp. Something was not right and I quickly packed up and headed home. I was sure by the time I got home I would be alright.

Brawley had called my wife Colleen and my son, Dr. Keith. Colleen and I drove to NEA/Baptist Hospital in Jonesboro where Keith met us at the ER. That was the start of a long day and a longer night of tests and needle sticks.

The staff at NEA is outstanding and definitely cares about the patients. I could not have received better care. I have had a mild stoke and it affects my speech. I feel fine and do not hurt, but I just can not “talk right”. The therapist gave a list of exercises that will improve my speech. She said the best exercise is blowing my duck call. A wise woman, but my wife has doubts about the duck calling, especially in the house.

The therapist and the doctors predict my voice should be back to normal quickly. If we visit, please be patient with me. Papa Duck’s quacker is out of whack.

When we returned home Colleen discovered our cat of many years, Blue, had passed away in a corner of the bedroom. It is always tough to lose a pet. He had not been sick, just passed away. He was my favorite of the pets and often lay beside me on the electric blanket. Blue is buried at Lakeside.

Duck season is in full swing, so please send me some hunting stories and pictures. Don’t forget to take that young hunter with you. You will enjoy the hunt more than the kid. Once again I thank the folks at NEA/Baptist for the great care. I recommend them if the need should occur. Even the food was outstanding!

By John Criner