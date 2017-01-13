Church Announcements

5079 Hwy. 77 N., West Memphis: The Health and Wellness on effective ways to reduce hypertension through medicine and food choices Sunday, Jan. 22 at 5 p.m.

The presenters are Ann Grant, R.D., and Charity McDaniel, R.N. Macon Drake, host pastor.

Eastern Arkansas Community Pastors & Churches: Present “Love & Encouragement Benefit Service for Apostle Eddie Wilson, Sr.” who was injured in an accident on Nov. 10. Service will be Sunday, Jan. 29th at 6 p.m. at Whole Truth Gospel Church, 524 Second St., Earle. Calling all pastors and churches to come together to show encouragement to Apostle Wilson. Churches will come together for a community praise and worship team and mass choir rehearsal Thursday, Jan. 26 at 6:30 p.m. at Whole Truth. For more information contact Apostle Tony Wilson at 870-514-0515.

Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist Church, 201 S.

15th St., West Memphis: Musical Sunday at 7 p.m.

Guest groups include Blending Voices and Sisters In Christ. Host group The Mellowtones.

Minister Johnson emcee.

Leroy Turner, pastor.

New Hope Baptist Mission, 377 Estate Dr., Lakeshore Mobile Home Park, Marion: Martin Luther King Day Commemoration and Awards Ceremony, Monday, Jan. 16 at 11 a.m. sponsored by the

Crittenden County Christian Coalition in cooperation with the West Memphis and Marion Ministerial Fellowship. Reception follows speakers, Pastor Otis Davis from Earle and Pastor Gary Hair of West Memphis.

8th Street Mission, 717 E. Broadway, West Memphis: Loaves and Fishes Community Youth Event Saturday, Jan, 21, 10 a.m. to noon. Families are invited for movie and popcorn, gospel presentation by West Memphis Assembly of God. 25 used bikes to be given away by the 8th Street Mission for Jesus Christ.

Old St. Paul News:

Children’s Church will be held this Sunday. Youth service at 10 a.m. Youth speaker is Minister Darrell Anthony.

All People Fellowship Ministry,