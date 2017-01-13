HOROSCOPE

For Saturday, January 14, 2017 ARIES (March 21 to April 19) Do not be judgmental of co-workers today (or the people you encounter no matter what you are doing), because it's easy to be critical. Perhaps you are just disappointed in them.

This is a classic day for disappointment in romantic relationships. Remember: Unexpressed expectations almost always lead to disappointment.

GEMINI (May 21 to June 20) Be calm and easygoing at home with family members today, because relationships are a bit rough. People tend to expect too much from each other. Lighten up.

CANCER (June 21 to July 22) Don't be hard on yourself if you spend a lot of time daydreaming today, because you're not the only one. This is a classic day for woolgathering and wishful thinking.

LEO (July 23 to Aug. 22) Double-check all financial matters or dealings with cash today, because it's easy to be confused. It's also easy to overlook something. It's that kind of day.

VIRGO (Aug. 23 to Sept. 22) Today the Moon is in your sign, opposite Neptune and Venus. This is a classic setup for disappointment. Of course, disappointment can work both ways, can't it?

LIBRA (Sept. 23 to Oct. 22) Don't get carried away with feeling sorry for yourself today, because it's easy to do. Pamper yourself in some way so that you feel special and nurtured.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23 to Nov. 21) You might be disappointed in a friend today. But hey, nobody's perfect. And there are times when your friend is disappointed in you. That's how it goes.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22 to Dec. 21)

Relations with bosses, parents and people in authority are confusing today. Make sure you know exactly what others expect from you.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 to Jan. 19) You might be disappointed with travel plans today. Perhaps something is quite different from what you expected. That's always the risk of exploring something new, isn't it?

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20 to Feb. 18) This is not a good day to agree to important financial matters, because there's an element of confusion present. What you expect and what you get might be two different things.

PISCES (Feb. 19 to March 20) You have to go more than halfway when dealing with others today, because the Moon is opposite your sign. Don't make demands on others even if you are disappointed in them.

YOU BORN TODAY: You are passionate, emotional and romantic. You love to inspire others with your creative ideas. You are an idealist who is extremely focused. The year 2017 is going to be one of the most powerful years of your life – a time of accumulation. Whatever you have done in the past will now ripen. (2017 also is a good year to buy and sell.)

TAURUS (April 20 to May 20)