Hughes/Horseshoe Lake News

Bunko

The Horseshoe Lake Ladies Bunko played at the home of Lethia Jo Cupples on Jan. 3. This month’s hostess was Pat Walters, she also had high score for the evening. Debby Allison rolled most big bunko’s, Donna Culver had low score for the evening. Jeanine Stewart had travelers pillow at the end of the night. The ladies enjoyed ham and turkey sandwiches, Beef Enchiladas, chips and dip, an assortment of condiments, 5Cup salad, Jell-O Salad and Brownies.

Condolences

Our Prayers and thoughts go out to the family of Herbert “Shad” Reed. Mr. Reed passed away on Dec. 28, 2016. A memorial service was held at their home, at Horseshoe Lake on Dec. 30, 2016.

Visiting

Jerry & Pat Walters of Horseshoe Lake went to Paragould on January 1st to celebrate Christmas with their granddaughter, and her family. Everyone enjoyed their visit and the food.

Town Meeting

No report given from Water Operator, Rick Scarbrough, during his absence. Report from Fire Chief Thomen was they picked up a newer model rescue boat from The Arkansas Forrestery. City Attorney, Brian Williams recommended they get a value on the former boat and Old Blazer, once value is declared then proceed on with how to sell or auction. Fire Chief Thomen has been busy making sure all batteries work on generators, trucks, etc. He recommended that the council consider budgeting extra funds for futures generator(s). When it dries up on Trout Rd. they will begin dirt work and start putting training center together. Code Enforcement Officer, Vince McDermott reported not too much going on this time of the year. There was discussion on evaluating the park area in order too meet criteria of the grant. The council discussed a new lock for an exterior door, shelter for school kids and using a section of the bay for a community center. Aldermen were asked to review the budget for 2017 and bring their suggestions to the next meeting.

Hughes United Methodist Church Acknowledgments

Jan. 13th – Happy Birthday Wishes to: Shelia McCollum, Matthew Bain, Jane Ledbetter Grafton and Bryant Burris. Happy Anniversary to: Guy & Beth Arnold.

Jan. 14th – Happy Birthday Wishes to: Morgan Baldwin McClanahan, Christine Wise, “Liz” Davis, Tucker Marshall Rogers, Buddy Richards and Patsy Tate.

Jan. 15th – In Memory: B. McCollum, Jr. and Joe H. Burch, Sr.

Jan. 16th – Happy Birthday Wishes to: Robert Emmett Montgomery, Rick Van Houten, Michael Baldwin, Craig Brown, Marty Brown, Brynna Lindsay, Kaydence West and Meredith Ann Grafton. Happy Anniversary to: Brandon & Lindsey Gardner.

Jan. 17th – Happy Birthday Wishes to: Mary Ann Funderburg, Emery Kaye Smith, Josie Parker and Sarah G. Akin.

Jan. 18th – Happy Birthday Wishes to: Pam Zanone, Tommy Funderburg, Bo Joiner, Warner Brown, Reeda Jeanne Hardy and Dillahunty Hampton. In Memory: Wallace Hornbeak and Jack Burch.

Jan. 19th – Happy Birthday Wishes to: Jason Altman, Kellye Brown Carter and Scott Clayton.

Calendar of Events Jan. 14th

Mass, 4:30 p.m., St. Mary’s of the Lake Catholic Church.

Jan. 15th

Sunday School, 10 a.m., Worship Service, 11 a.m., Horseshoe Lake Baptist Church.

Jan. 16th

Robert E. Lee’s and Martin Luther King’s Birthday’s observed.

Hughes Town & Country Garden Club Board of Director’s meeting, 2 p.m., Home of Holly Bacon.

Horseshoe Lake Utilities, City Hall and Library Closed.

Hughes Rotary Club meets, 6 p.m.

Deadline for weekly news, 8 p.m., contact Holly Bacon at (870) 339-3514 or hbacond7@ aol.com.

Jan. 17th

Zumba class, 8 a.m., Surf Club Building.

Quorum Court meeting, 9 a.m., Courthouse, Marion.

St. Francis County Master Gardener’s meeting, 11:30 a.m., St. Francis County Museum, Forrest City.

Horseshoe Lake Fire Dept. meets, 6:30 p.m., Fire Station on Lake Estates Drive.

Jan. 19th

Zumba class, 8 a.m., Surf Club Building.

Hughes Fire Dept. meets, 7 p.m., Fire Station on Blackwood Drive.

Jan. 20th

Next weekly article appears.

GA Pancakes

First Baptist Marion GA's (Girls in Action) will be hosting their annual pancake breakfast to raise money for the ABC home in Monticello on Saturday, Feb. 11, from 8:30 a.m. until noon. Last year, the girls raised over $2,000.

