Lady Hurricane blows past Lady Pats with big finish

Marion girls give up 35 points in the second half, fall to Jonesboro

A strong second half by the Jonesboro Lady Hurricane (9-6 overall, 6-1 5A/6A East Conference) lifted the home team past the visiting Marion Lady Patriots (9-6, 3-3) 5438 Wednesday night.

Lady Patriot Jakyya Clay began the night by getting to the basket early and often, racking up 8 points in a first quarter which Marion won 1610.

Lady Patriot Marie Hunter also did her part to carry her team early by increasing the Lady Pats lead to 11 mid-way through the second quarter. Hunter sank a pull-up jumper which made the game 23-12 in favor of the team from Marion with just under four minutes remaining in the first half.

However, the momentum then began to swing to the Lady Hurricane in a big way. Jonesboro began to ignite offensively immediately following Hunter’s basket, going on a 19-0 run which lasted from the 4:00 mark of the second stanza until the 3:24 mark of the third quarter.

Marion Lady Patriots Head Coach Shunda Johnson believes her team’s struggle in the second quarter came as the result of lackadaisical play.

“The last couple of games we’ve had a slow start to the second quarter,” Johnson said. “It’s really affected our style of play, coming out too relaxed. We get in a hole and we have to find a way to try to fight our way back in the game.”

Lady Hurricane Brooklyn Dooly pulled up for a mid-range jumper at the 3:24 mark of the third, extending the Jonesboro lead to seven. Marion’s Hunter found her way to the basket again to end the Jonesboro run. However, any sense of relief for Marion would be short lived as the Lady Hurricanes remained hot offensively to win the third stanza 22-7.

The Lady Patriots appeared to find a spark of life in the final quarter. Lady Patriot Morgan Christian snagged an offensive board and put the ball back in the hoop with 3:09 remaining to cut the Jonesboro lead to single digits. Johnson feels that her team finally began working the ball to the low post again for easy baskets.

“We were getting the ball inside,” Johnson said. “The inside game was what kept us in the game early.”

However, the Lady Hurricane answered when a layup by Kayla Mitchell began a 9-2 run to close out the game, thus sealing the door on the second consecutive loss for the Marion Lady Patriots.

Clay led the way for the Lady Pats, scoring 15 points in the defeat. Hunter and teammate Angel Davie tied for second on the Marion team in scoring, both ladies pumping in 8 points.

Mikiya McAdory cleaned glass for the Lady Patriots as the Marion post player came away with at least 8 rebounds on the night.

Destiny Salary blazed the way to victory for the Lady Hurricane, pushing home 19 points to lead all scorers. Mitchell finished the game, chipping in 9 points while Dooley contributed 8. Round two of the conference battle between the Lady Patriots and Lady Hurricanes takes place on February 3rd inside Marion’s Patriots Arena at 5 p.m.

By Collins Peeples