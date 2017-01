Marriage Licenses

Jan 4 Timothy K. Obney, 26 and Valerie N. Ashley, 28, both of West Memphis Freddie G. McKinney, 36, and Elmina Burks, 45, both of West Memphis Jan. 5 Francisco J. Ponce, 37, and Alin Borges, 39, both of Memphis Joseph M. Thelen, 25, and Chelsea L. Hulan, 23, both of Marion Jan. 9 Jose G. Sanchez, 46, and Maria Rios, 46, both of Walls, Mississippi Mario I. Moncada, 45, and Maritza Blanco, 42, both of Horn Lake, Mississippi Ernest F. Parsley, 63, and Lynne B. Parsley, 60, both of Ravenden David Jimenez, 22, and Katia Correa, 19, both of Memphis Edgar G. Santos, 24, and Yoana Y. Flores, 20, both of Memphis Jan. 10 Jorge Reyes, 43, and Teresa R. Turpen, 35, both of Memphis Uloiches Malone, 55, and Jewell L. Bonds, 49, both of West Memphis Jan. 11 Eddy A. Saquec, 33, and Alma V. Radillo, 37, both of Memphis Divorce Petitions Jan. 4 Tonya D. Moore vs. Michael DeWayne Moore Eugene Brownlee Sr., vs. Dianne Holly Brownlee Rebecca Malone vs. Josh Malone Jan. 5 Shannon R. Dickerson vs. Danny M. Dickerson

Marion Police Reports 12/26/28/16 – 01/02/17

12-26-16 – 11:00pm – 349 Park – Residential Burglary / Criminal Mischief 12-26-16 – 12:08pm – 3477 West Service Road General Information 12-26-16 – 9:00am – 106 Cottonwood Cove – General Information 12-26-16 – 2:00pm – 152 Judge Smith – Theft of Property 12-27-16 – 12:00pm – 723 Oak lawn – Theft of Property 12-27-16 – 9:15am – 806 Bayou Vista – Domestic Battery 12-27-16 – 7:00apm – 607 Timberbrook Circle – Theft of Property x 2 12-27-16 – 8:00am – 60 S. Grove – Financial Identity Fraud 12-27-16 – 8:00am – 325 Southwind – Harassing Communications 12-28-16 – 8:00am – 101 Brougham – Theft of Property 12-28-16 – 8:30am – 14 Military Road – WARRANT – Failure to Appear 12-28-16 – 8:30pm – 100 Gail Cove – Criminal Mischief / Domestic Battery 12-28-16 – 10:10pm – 818 Grandee – Drunk, Insane and/or Disorderly 12-29-16 – 10:27pm – 350 Afco Road – Harassing Communications 12-29-16 – 11:10am – 115 Gavin – Financial Identity Fraud 12-29-16 – 8:00am – 324 Block #8 – Harassment 12-29-16 – 6:45pm – 132 Willow – Persons in Disagreement 12-29-16 – 7:20pm – 806 Bayou Vista – Persons in Disagreement 12-30-16 – 8:00pm – 551 Par #2 – Theft of Vehicle 12-30-16 – 8:00am – 4001 Commercial Center Drive #4 – Theft of a Firearm 12-30-16 – 9:30pm – 344 Park – Theft of Property 12-30-16 – 8:00pm – 415 Birdie #10 – Theft of Vehicle / Criminal Mischief 12-30-16 – 6:45am – 561 Par #11 – Theft of Vehicle 12-30-16 – 10:50am – 117 Chestnut – Domestic Battery 12-30-16 – 10:50am – 117 Chestnut – Domestic Battery 12-30-16 – 10:50am – 117 Chestnut – Domestic Battery 12-31-16 – 6:00am – 312 W. Lake Drive – Found Property 12-31-16 – 4:30pm – 423 S. Beechwood Cove – Persons in Disagreement 12-31-16 – 6:30pm – 820 Grandee Circle – Drunk, Insane, and/or Disorderly 12-31-16 – 6:40am – 125 Lori – General Information 01-01-17 – 5:36am – Trigg Drive – DWI / No Driver License / No Proof Liability Insurance / No Proof of Registration 01-01-17 – 11:44am – 100 Lucy Lane #8 – Leaving the Scene of an Accident / Restricted License Violation 01-01-17 – 8:00pm – 800 Canal – Persons in Disagreement 01-01-17 – 9:00pm – 539 Par #2 – Criminal Trespass

West Memphis

Police Reports 12/27/16 – 01/02/17

12/27/16 9:40 AM 417 Pine ST GENERAL INFORMATION 12/27/16 10:59 AM 346 S Worthington DR THEFT $1,000 OR LESS – ALL OTHERS 12/27/16 10:10 AM 3992 E Service RD 165 BREAKING OR ENTERING / ARTICLES FROM VEHICLE 12/27/16 10:10 AM 3992 E Service RD 165 THEFT $1,000 OR LESS – FROM VEHICLE 12/26/16 12:40 AM 1700 N Missouri ST Robbery Aggravated 12/26/16 3:04 AM 2501 E Service RD GENERAL INFORMATION 12/26/16 3:18 AM 507 Colgate DR BURGLARY, RESIDENTIAL 12/26/16 3:49 AM 200 W Tyler ST 2ND DEGREE ESCAPE / ESCAPES FROM A CORRECTIONAL FACILITY 12/26/16 4:10 AM 2206 Autumn ST AGGRAVATED ASSAULT 12/26/16 10:52 AM 25th/Jackson FICTITIOUS VEHICLE LICENSE 12/26/16 10:55 AM 501 Tulane DR ARSON DAMAGE $500 OR MORE 12/27/16 12:24 PM 3500 E Broadway St. B THEFT OF A FIREARM VALUED AT LESS THAN $2,500 12/26/16 4:18 PM 600 Block of Balfour LOITERING 12/26/16 4:32 PM 2201 E Jackson St. BURGLARY, RESIDENTIAL 12/26/16 4:41 PM 600 Block of Balfour LOITERING 12/26/16 4:44 PM 516 Ingram BLVD BREAKING OR ENTERING / BUILDING OR STRUCTURE 12/26/16 5:34 PM 210 W Jackson AVE A-1 DISORDERLY CONDUCT 12/26/16 8:02 PM 2920 S L Henry St. LOITERING 12/26/16 10:23 PM 2981 S L Henry St. CRIMINAL TRESPASS IN OR ON A VEHICLE OR STRUCTURE / PREMISES 12/26/16 11:05 PM 2981 S L Hnery St. REQUEST ARREST (IN STATE MISDEMEANOR OR FELONY) 12/26/16 11:51 PM 3900 Petro RD A LOITERING 12/27/16 1:42 AM 2209 E Broadway AVE FICTITIOUS VEHICLE LICENSE 12/27/16 9:53 AM 210 W Jackson AVE E9 BURGLARY, RESIDENTIAL 12/27/16 10:56 AM 2950 E Jackson AVE D17 THEFT OF VEHICLE VALUED AT $5,000 OR LESS BUT GREATER THAN $1,000 12/27/16 10:59 AM 503 Oxford BREAKING OR ENTERING / ARTICLES FROM VEHICLE 12/27/16 12:12 PM 100 Court St. FAILURE TO APPEAR 12/27/16 12:36 PM unknown LEAVING THE SCENE OF AN ACCIDENT (PROPERTY DAMAGE) 12/27/16 1:39 PM Clement/Richland GENERAL INFORMATION 12/27/16 1:47 PM 3900 Petro RD A POSSESSION OF SCH IV OR V LT 28GM 12/27/16 2:04 PM 410 S Avalon MISSING PERSON 12/27/16 3:18 PM 302 S Avalon ST GENERAL INFORMATION 12/27/16 3:58 PM 1800 N Missouri BLVD FRAUD OR DECEIT TO PROCURE NARCOTIC DRUG – FORGED PRESCRIPTION 12/27/16 4:41 PM 2564 Montclair CIR BURGLARY, RESIDENTIAL 12/27/16 9:07 PM 1550 Ingram BLVD A BREAKING OR ENTERING / ARTICLES FROM VEHICLE 12/27/16 10:59 PM South 11th Street/ Van Buren CARELESS AND PROHIBITED DRIVING 12/28/16 3:44 AM 1550 Ingram DISORDERLY CONDUCT / UNREASONABLE OR EXCESSIVE BEHAVIOR 12/28/16 10:56 AM 113ln Lori LN POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA 12/28/16 11:42 AM 798 W Service RD THEFT $1,000 OR LESS – VEHICLE PARTS AND ACCESSORIES 12/28/16 12:22 PM 300 W Service RD 7 BURGLARY, COMMERCIAL 12/28/16 1:03 PM 903 Maple DR BREAKING OR ENTERING / ARTICLES FROM VEHICLE 12/28/16 1:17 PM 501 S Avalon ST BURGLARY, COMMERCIAL 12/28/16 1:23 PM 100 Court ST BATTERY – 3RD DEGREE / PURPOSE OF CAUSING INJURY, CAUSES INJURY 12/28/16 2:08 PM 309 Jackson Heights FRAUDULENT USE OF A CREDIT CARD / CARD OR ACCOUNT NUMBER IS STOLEN 12/28/16 2:27 PM 2507 E Barton AVE FORGERY 12/29/16 12:26 AM 105 Dover RD Robbery Aggravated 12/28/16 3:33 PM 720 Dogwood CV DISORDERLY CONDUCT / UNREASONABLE OR EXCESSIVE BEHAVIOR 12/28/16 4:20 PM 798 W Service RD FOUND PROPERTY 12/28/16 4:39 PM Broadway/I-55 on ramp (Engineering Bridge) VIOLATION OF ANTI-LITTER ORDINANCE 12/28/16 4:46 PM N. 14th Street/ Richardson REQUEST ARREST (IN STATE MISDEMEANOR OR FELONY) 12/28/16 5:01 PM 798 W Service RD THEFT $1,000 OR LESS – ALL OTHERS 12/28/16 5:06 PM 1600 N 6Th BREAKING OR ENTERING / ARTICLES FROM VEHICLE 12/28/16 9:09 PM Broadway / 5th DISORDERLY CONDUCT 12/28/16 9:42 PM 115 S 10Th ST LEAVING THE SCENE OF AN ACCIDENT (PROPERTY DAMAGE) 12/29/16 1:27 AM 810 W Walnut DR DISORDERLY CONDUCT 12/29/16 10:11 AM 2501 E Service RD BREAKING OR ENTERING / ARTICLES FROM VEHICLE 12/29/16 10:30 AM 519 Garden LN CRIMINAL MISCHIEF – 2ND DEGREE / RECKLESSLY DESTROYS 12/29/16 12:40 PM 1601 N 7Th GENERAL INFORMATION 12/29/16 1:38 PM 2013 E Broadway AVE BATTERY – 1ST DEGREE 12/29/16 2:50 PM Deanta Farrow and Wheeler FAILURE TO YIELD THE RIGHT OF WAY 12/29/16 3:04 PM 300 W. Service Rd. FRAUDULENT USE OF A CREDIT CARD / CARD OR ACCOUNT NUMBER IS STOLEN 12/29/16 4:31 PM Thompson/Stuart PUBLIC INTOXICATION / DRINKING IN PUBLIC 12/29/16 4:58 PM 2950 E Jackson BURGLARY, RESIDENTIAL 12/29/16 5:05 PM 615 Arlington DR BURGLARY, RESIDENTIAL 12/30/16 12:15 AM 1015 Cherry LN DRIVING ON SUSPENDED LICENSE 12/30/16 12:21 AM 2808 E Jackson AVE PUBLIC INTOXICATION / DRINKING IN PUBLIC 12/30/16 10:39 AM 1205 W.E. Catt GENERAL INFORMATION 12/30/16 10:52 AM 717 E Broadway AVE THEFT OF PROPERTY CREDIT/DEBIT CARDS 12/30/16 11:51 AM 610 S Avalon ST BREAKING OR ENTERING / ARTICLES FROM VEHICLE 12/30/16 1:33 PM 5986 W Broadway LEAVING THE SCENE OF AN ACCIDENT (PROPERTY DAMAGE) 12/30/16 1:59 PM 510 Johnson DR THEFT OF PROPERTY CREDIT/DEBIT CARDS 12/30/16 2:13 PM East Broadway Avenue CRIMINAL MISCHIEF – 2ND DEGREE / PURPOSELY TAMPERS 12/30/16 3:09 PM MLK/Service Loop LEAVING THE SCENE OF AN ACCIDENT (PROPERTY DAMAGE) 12/30/16 3:45 PM 2000 E Broadway AVE THEFT $1,000 OR LESS – ALL OTHERS 12/30/16 6:22 PM Shoppingway/ Missouri DISORDERLY CONDUCT / CREATES HAZARDOUS OR PHYSICALLY OFFENSIVE CONDITION 12/31/16 12:40 AM 1550 Ingram BLVD FORGERY 12/31/16 5:35 AM 2115 E Broadway AVE BURGLARY, COMMERCIAL 12/31/16 8:21 AM 100 Court St. REQUEST ARREST (IN STATE MISDEMEANOR OR FELONY) 12/31/16 1:02 PM 536 Ross AVE GENERAL INFORMATION 12/31/16 1:12 PM 1550 Ingram BLVD FORGERY 12/31/16 1:28 PM 402 Shady Grove ST GENERAL INFORMATION 12/31/16 3:42 PM 700 S Avalon ST 22 DISORDERLY CONDUCT / UNREASONABLE OR EXCESSIVE BEHAVIOR 12/31/16 5:02 PM 300 Martin Luther King Jr. THEFT OF VEHICLE VALUED AT $5,000 OR LESS BUT GREATER THAN $1,000 12/31/16 6:19 PM 2612 E Thompson Ave. DISORDERLY CONDUCT / UNREASONABLE OR EXCESSIVE BEHAVIOR 12/31/16 9:44 PM US 70/79/West Broadway Avenue @ Rice Street GENERAL INFORMATION 12/31/16 9:54 PM Ingram/ Twist FICTITIOUS VEHICLE LICENSE 12/31/16 10:21 PM 32nd/ Church DISCHARGING A FIREARM IN CITY LIMITS 12/31/16 11:20 PM North Avalon/ West Service Road DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 1ST OFFENSE 1/1/17 5:33 AM 1004 E Barton AVE DRIVING ON SUSPENDED LICENSE 1/1/17 10:16 AM 700 Bellehaven DR BREAKING OR ENTERING / ARTICLES FROM VEHICLE 1/1/17 11:05 AM Goodwin/Ingram Robbery Aggravated 1/1/17 1:33 PM 600 Vanderbilt BLVD BREAKING OR ENTERING / ARTICLES FROM VEHICLE 1/1/17 1:46 PM 300 W Service RD THEFT $1,000 OR LESS – ALL OTHERS 1/1/17 1:52 PM 1600 N 6Th ST BREAKING OR ENTERING / ARTICLES FROM VEHICLE 1/1/17 3:49 PM 100 Court St. FAILURE TO APPEAR 1/1/17 4:14 PM 2914 White St. FRAUDULANT USE OF CREDIT CARD VALUE STOLEN OVER $1,000 1/2/17 8:55 AM 600 W Broadway AVE 1 CARRYING A WEAPON 1/1/17 10:31 PM 1550 Ingram BLVD A Robbery Aggravated 1/2/17 12:49 AM 350 Afco RD BATTERY – 3RD DEGREE / PURPOSE OF CAUSING INJURY, CAUSES INJURY 1/2/17 1:49 AM 105 W Harrison AVE VIOLATION OF THE ARKANSAS HOT CHECK LAW 1/2/17 2:48 AM 800 Martin Luther King Jr RD A LOITERING 1/2/17 2:51 AM 835 S Woods ST DISORDERLY CONDUCT / UNREASONABLE OR EXCESSIVE BEHAVIOR 1/2/17 4:04 AM 1550 Ingram BLVD BREAKING OR ENTERING / ARTICLES FROM VEHICLE 1/2/17 9:53 AM 100 Court ST FAILURE TO APPEAR 1/2/17 12:38 PM 606 Burns ST BREAKING OR ENTERING / BUILDING OR STRUCTURE 1/2/17 12:52 PM 3988 E Service RD 145 POSSESSION OF SCH I OR II LT 2GM 1/2/17 1:02 PM 610 S 23 St. BREAKING OR ENTERING / BUILDING OR STRUCTURE 1/2/17 3:29 PM 2403 N Gathings AVE DISORDERLY CONDUCT / UNREASONABLE OR EXCESSIVE BEHAVIOR 1/2/17 8:50 PM 618 Rainer Rd. 8 Robbery – Aggravated