Blue Devils soar past Eagles

Momentum negates fatigue as the Blue Devils defeat the Eagles for thier second consecutive victory

WM School District Playing their second game in as many nights the West Memphis Blue Devils were noticeably listless when Wednesday night's game against Greene County Tech reached the midway point of the third quarter.

The one Blue Devil whose motor never stops, junior Zachary Byrd, simply dialed up the energy to another gear and the 6-foot-1 free-wheeler was the difference in West Memphis' 73-56 victory at Lehr Arena.

Byrd scored 10 of his team-high 20 points in the fourth quarter to help dispel a late Greene County Tech surge.

'Normally, you can't go 90 MPH all the time,' said Blue Devil head coach Larry Bray. '(Byrd) has to pick his spots, and it looks like he had a little left in the tank. His energy is high all the time.'

The Blue Devils will try and make it a 3-0 week tonight at home against Wynne, who is coached by one of Bray's former players at West Memphis, Russell Jones.

A night after the Blue Devils posted an emotional 50-48 win at Marion, fatigue set in midway through the third quarter. After going up 31-20 at halftime, the hosts held a 34-20 lead to open the third quarter on a conventional three-point play by Byrd, one of three he made on the night.

But Greene County Tech's top three-point shooter, Beau Gramling, the game's top scorer with 23 points, hit two three-balls and scored 9 points in a span of less than two minutes to cut West Memphis' lead to 3733.

'We came out flat, I thought,'Bray said. 'You just can't take (other teams) for granted. We took some plays off and didn't play with a lot of intensity.'

The Blue Devils (13-2 overall, 6-1 in the 5A/6AEast Conference) held a precarious 46-40 lead after three quarters and a 26point fourth quarter proved to be too much for the Eagles (9-4, 3-4).

Ninth-grader Chris Moore, who dominated play in Tuesday night's win over Marion with 22 points and 13 rebounds, also responded with a strong fourth quarter against Tech. The 6-foot-5 rookie scored 10 of his 16 points, four of which came on put-backs and another coming on an alley-oop feed. He also led the team with 8 rebounds.

'I thought we needed to get the ball inside (to Moore) more,' Bray stated. 'We have to address that because I think we're an inside-outside ball club.'

West Memphis, which outrebounded the Eagles 3220, used three conventional three-point plays in the final quarter to pull away from the visitors. The second one, by junior Sidney Stinson, put the Blue Devil lead back to double digits at 64-54 with 2:38 to play and senior Demarious Hudson sank two foul shots to make it a 12-point cushion with 1:56 to play.

Shot selection actually was a strong point for the Blue Devils, who burned the nets for 15 of 21 from the field in the second half and a 59 percent mark for the contest.

However, they turned it over 22 times.

Stinson added 13 points for West Memphis while Hudson hit double figures with 10 and Devin Mosley played one of his best games of the season with 7 points off the bench.

By Billy Woods