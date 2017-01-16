Even when it’s hard, stand by God and what he wants

Local Commentary I know if you are a Christian, when you read the title the first thing to come into your mind is “I always do what God wants me to do.”

Now are you sure about that? I was reading this and thinking about my life and at times God wanted me to do a certain thing but for whatever reason, I kind of held back.

Let me say this, number one be sure that God is telling you to do something and not your mind because sometime your mind will get you in trouble and this also happens if you are not a Christian because God talks to the Holy spirit because he lives in the heart of the true believer and Satan talks to the flesh. That's the reason that you should always talk to God with your heart as well as your mouth because that is where God will talk to you. Can you imagine if God called you to go to a little village in the back lands of India where the every day things that we take for granted have not even been introduced to that part of the world and this means no cell phone, no texting, no TV, and no electricity?

Now think about that for just a minute before you give an answer and think about you having what it takes to be able to listen to God and do what he wants and not what you want because even if you disagree with this and say what ever God wants I will do. Have you ever been thinking to yourself and you look back over your life and you remember something like, “back then if I had done this thing or that thing then it sure would have come out different than it did and I would sure be a lot happier today?”

Now on to the reason that I put the header on the writing — to tell you about a man back in history and what he must have wrestled with when God laid something on his heart to do. The word of God tells us that this man was a man of God but it doesn't give us all the play by play thoughts that must have went through his mind as he was making preparations to carry out what God was telling him to do. If that was me I would have thought wait a minute surly he don't mean for me to do this because one thing it's too hard and it will take way too much time to complete.

But as we get into the story you will see God meant exactly what he laid on his heart. I believe that when he told him what he wanted him to do that he thought about some of the things that God said was going to happen just confused him because some of these things that God was telling him had never took place before on the earth so this was just another thing that he let get into his thinking. But now we go back to the part of letting God be totally in control of what he is telling you to do.

That is why if he ever tells you something to do always remember that it must come from your heart. Just to show you how the mind tells you one thing and it not be what you are supposed to do, such as, have you ever asked someone if they were a Christian and they would come back with, “yes, I go to church every Sunday,” or “I have been baptized,” or “yes, I read my Bible a lot.” Do you notice that the answer didn't have anything to do with question?

Now this man that I'm referring to was sold out for God and he was bound by God's love to do what God wanted him to do even though some of it was confusing to him. Not only was it a little confusing but with the orders that came with this request he knew that it was going to take a very long time. He knew that his daily plans for the next few years was something that he would have to face.

Now some of you reading this have come to the conclusion that this man was Noah and you would be right. Now think about the time frame that he was under, some 125 years of going to the same place and work every day doing the same thing. On top of all this he was laughed at and made fun of everyday as the people that lived where the Ark was being built came by.

I think about how we sometimes complain because of us having to go to work everyday to the same place and some of us did it for fifty years but a hundred and twenty five years now that is what you call dedication and going with what God ask him to do. On top of all this he brought his family into the orders from God. But in the end he listens to God and obeyed his commands and that, as Paul Harvey, a news commentator, used to say, is “the rest of the story.”

So remember this, if you are a Christian and God tells you to do something he want force you to do it but he will like your Mother and Daddy used to do — make you wished you had. It's like the Cross he want force you to do it but you will one day wish you had.

God bless you and all of your loved ones.

Bill McFerrin is a West Memphis man with some things to say and a certain way of saying them.

By Bill McFerrin