Hurricane breezes through Pats

Despite a strong first quarter, the Jonesboro Hurricane made easy work of the Marion Patriots

The Marion Patriots (8-6 overall, 3-4 5A/6A East Conference) dropped their second game in a row as the result of a 75-37 loss to the Jonesboro Hurricane (14-0, 7-0) Wednesday night.

The Patriots opened the game in the hostile confines of Jonesboro High School with feisty play which led the Marion team to a 17-12 lead after the first stanza.

Buckets by Patriots Shaun Doss and Timothy Ceaser to open the second period of play brought the Marion lead to 7 before the Hurricane, who rank 12th among high school teams in the country according to MaxPreps.com, began to play to form by going on a 16-1 run to end the half.

Marion Patriots Head Coach Irving Clay credits the explosion by the Hurricane to sloppy play by his Patriots.

“We got in a hurry, got away from our game plan and we turned the basketball over,” Clay said. “(Jonesboro) is a good team and they’re at home. If you turn the basketball over to a good team at home that’s what will happen.”

Lack of execution by the Patriots also contributed greatly to Marion’s lack of success, according to Clay.

“We got away from our game plan,” Clay said. “When we stayed with our game plan, it was working. We wanted to slow the basketball down and not take quick shots. When we would shoot the ball, we wanted to get to the rack. When we were doing that, we did well. But, we turned the ball over three or four consecutive times. They began making three’s because we weren’t out there covering the shooters.”

Marion’s turnovers also allowed the Hurricane to accumulate many fast break points.

“Any time the guards turn the ball over up top, the other team is running away getting easy layups because our defense is down there underneath our basket,” Clay said.

Jonesboro continued to pull away in the third quarter, which began with a deep ball by Hurricane Desi Sills, as the home team finished the stanza with a 5327 lead.

In the final quarter of play, Hurricane Jonathan Adams emphatically slammed the ball home to bring the Jonesboro lead to 60-29 and allow the mercy rule to come into effect.

Clay believes the key to improvement is sharpening the game plan the team already has installed, as opposed to tweaking the system.

“We’re not going to change anything,” Clay said. “We just have to get better at what we’re doing.” The Patriots played their second consecutive game, both losses, without the services of sophomore point guard Keyshawn Woods. Woods, who has scored 20 or more points in several games this season, is inactive due to noninjury related reasons. The Patriots starting point guard’s return is questionable, according to Clay.

“It’s question marks,” Clay said in reference to Woods possible return to the court.

The Patriots were led in scoring by Doss and Martinez Harper. Doss pumped in 12 points, while Harper chipped in 10 points in the loss.

The Hurricane finished the game with three players scoring in double digits. Desi led all scorers by pushing through 25 points, including 4 shots from behind the three-point arch. His teammate Ben Harvey accounted for 12 points while fellow Hurricane Adams contributed 11.

Jonesboro, as a team, connected on 8 baskets from three-point land.

The Patriots will look for revenge when the Hurricane travel to Marion for part two of the conference battle on February 3rd

at 5 p.m.

By Collins Peeples