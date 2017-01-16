Lawson named Player of Week

UofM sophomore Dedric Lawson recieves national recognition

University of Memphis Media MEMPHIS, Tenn. — University of Memphis sophomore forward Dedric Lawson was recently named the College Sports Madness National Player of the Week.

Sophomore forward Dedric Lawson was named to the Honor Roll during the same time span after averaging 19.5 points, 10.5 rebounds, 4.5 assists, 3.0 blocked shots, and 2.0 steals per game.

Lawson's two double-doubles gives him 13 on the season, which is tied for second-highest total in the country, and 30 for his career, which is one away from tying Lorenzen Wright for eighth on the career list. In the opener against UConn, he scored 15 points with 11 rebounds, and six assists and three steals. He hit 6of-15 shots against the Huskies, and 3-of-5 free throws. In the week finale at Tulane, he hit 9-of-16 shots from the field, and 2of-4 from long range. He also pulled down 10 rebounds, while blocking five shots, dishing out three assists, and picking up two steals.

Lawson is one of three players in the country to average over 20 points (20.4) and 10 rebounds (11.1) per game, and he also leads the team with 44 blocked shots, and is second in assists (63) and tied for second in steals (21).

From Bill Sayler