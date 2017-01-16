HOROSCOPE MOEOSCOIPE

AIMES (Mardn 21 to Apirffl 19) For Tuesday, January 17, 2017 ARIES (March 21 to April 19) Use all your powers of diplomacy and patience to deal with others today and avoid disputes and arguments. Admittedly, something unexpected will catch you off guard.

This is a classic day for equipment breakdowns or computer crashes at work. Be patient, because this will no doubt be frustrating. Use your Taurus diplomacy.

GEMINI (May 21 to June 20) Parents should be vigilant today, because this is an accident-prone day for your kids. Know where they are at all times. Be extra aware of potential hazards.

CANCER (June 21 to July 22) Family squabbles might erupt today because something unexpected happens. Small appliances might break down or minor breakages could

occur. Have patience!

LEO (July 23 to Aug. 22) Pay attention to everything you say and do today, because this is an accident-prone day. Make an effort to avoid arguments with others. Your own mental or emotional distraction is the reason an accident might occur.

VIRGO (Aug. 23 to Sept. 22) Something unexpected will affect your cash or possessions today. This could create a problem with a romantic partner or one of your kids.

LIBRA (Sept. 23 to Oct. 22) It's easy to get into arguments with others today, because someone might do something out of the blue. Don't get your belly in a rash. Stay chill.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23 Nov. Avoid power struggles with others today, because they might arise. This could be because something goes haywire at work. Patience is your best ally.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22 to Dec. 21)

Financial disputes with a female acquaintance might ruin your day today. Tread carefully. Don't start anything that you can't finish. (Maybe it's best not to start anything!)

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 to Jan. 19)

Arguments with bosses and parents are likely today. Because sudden detours and surprises catch people off guard, they are easily upset. This is a tough day for a lot of people.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20 to Feb. 18) This is an accident-prone day for you, so slow down and take it easy. Don't push the river. People feel impatient and sidetracked by the unexpected today. Stay mellow.

PISCES (Feb. 19 to March 20) Squabbles about shared property and shared expenses might arise today. Ideally, try to postpone these discussions for another day. However, since something unexpected will occur, you probably will have to deal with this.

YOU BORN TODAY: You are generous, kindhearted and charming. Your easygoing manner brings you friends. You can be passionate and enthusiastic. It's important to know that you will benefit from dealing with others in the year 2017. This means your success lies in interacting with other people. Plan ahead! Make friends. Join clubs and organizations. Your social activities will be mutually beneficial.

TAURUS (April 20 to May 20)