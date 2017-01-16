Oaklawn jockey looks for historic win this season

Alex Birzer attemps to join an elite club this racing season with his 3,000 victory

Oaklawn Park Jockey Alex Birzer could reach two career milestones during the 2017 Oaklawn meeting that begins Jan. 13. According to Equibase, racing’s official data gathering organization, Birzer has 2,983 career victories. He rode his first winner in 1992.

Only 173 jockeys have reached 3,000 North American victories, the last being Kerwin “Boo Boo” Clark Dec. 15 at Delta Downs.

“I have been tracking that,” Birzer, 43, said during training hours Friday morning. “I haven’t really said too much to anybody, but I’ve been clocking it.”

Birzer also needs 19 victories to reach 300 at Oaklawn, where he has ridden regularly since 2009.

Backed strongly by Hall of Fame trainer Jack Van Berg, Birzer finished fifth in the Oaklawn standings in 2016 with 30 victories. He then rode 83 winners to tie Ramon Vazquez for the riding title at Prairie Meadows and finished fifth in the Remington Park standings with 41 victories. Overall, Birzer finished 2016 with 154 victories from 1,047 mounts and purse earnings of $3,656,433.

“Great year,” Birzer said.

“When I first started, I would have never dreamed of winning 3,000 races.

When you’re young like that, you just want to ride.

I would have never imagined 25 years later that I’m sneaking up on 3,000. It’s just wild.”

In addition to Van Berg, Birzer said he anticipates riding for longtime supporters Lynn Chleborad and Gene Jacquot at the Oaklawn meeting.

“I’ve had a lot of the same people the last few years,” Birzer said. “I think that’s what’s been nice about it.”

Birzer rode his first of 281 Oaklawn winners in 1999.

From Jennifer Hoyt