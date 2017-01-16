Poor shooting sinks Lady Devils

A frustrating night offensively leads to a loss for the West Memphis Lady Devils By Billy Woods WM School District Twenty-four hours after posting their biggest win of the year, the West Memphis Lady Devils just couldn't get it going against Greene County Tech.

Poor shooting and poor overall play by both teams marked a game that was won by Tech 42-37 Wednesday night at Lehr Arena.

The Lady Devils (10-7 overall, 3-4 in the 5A/6AEast Conference) won a thrilling 58-54 decision at Marion on Tuesday night, but the doldrums set in against Tech.

And what made it that much more frustrating for Lady Devils Head Coach Shelia Burns is that while the Lady Eagles (11-4, 6-1) were having a worse time connecting on shots early in the game, the Lady Devils couldn't take advantage.

'We had that window of opportunity early in the game when (Tech) couldn't seem to hit a shot,' Burns lamented. 'We both played back-to-back nights, but (Tech) played Wynne, which is one of the weaker teams in our conference.'

The Lady Eagles missed their first 13 shots from the field and didn't score a field goal until 1:16 was left in the second quarter.

It got so bad for the visitors that Head Coach Trey Harding was heard muttering from the team's bench.

'I think I could kick it up there better than what we're doing,' he quipped.

But it was equally bad for the Lady Devils.

The score at the end of the first quarter was 2-1 West Memphis.

The score at halftime was 9-8 West Memphis.

It was that kind of night.

Tech finally found the range in the third quarter, hitting on 4 of its first 5 field-goal attempts and it led to a 20-15 lead.

'A miscommunication on defense,' Burns stated.

But the Lady Devils battled back to take a 33-30 lead on the strength of a spurt by senior point guard Paris Perkins, who led all scorers with 15 points, as she swished a three-pointer, followed by two steals that led to two transition layups. A Perkins free throw with 2:09 to play in the fourth quarter gave West Memphis its last lead at 34-33.

Greene County Tech's top three-point shooter, Kaylee Edgar, who paced the visitors with 14 points, was left alone for a trey with 1:32 to play and it gave her team the lead for good at 36-34.

West Memphis didn't score from the field the last 2:47 of the contest.

'We weren't thinking about where their best three-point shooters were on the floor,' Burns added. 'That's been happening too much for us this year.'

Keara Williams played a strong game for West Memphis with 12 points while senior center Ty Bullins put in 6 and Nikki Higgs, another senior, scored 3.

Greene County Tech also got 10 points from Allie Thomas while Sonni Martin scored 9.

The Lady Devils will close out a three-game week with a contest tonight at home against Wynne.