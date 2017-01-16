Riverkings open road trip, visit St. Jude kids

www.mississippiriverkings. com ROANOKE, Va. — The Mississippi RiverKings (16-9-2) fell in their first ever game versus the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs (7-13-4) by the score of 3-1 on Thursday at the Berglund Center.

The teams skated through a scoreless first period. Brant Sherwood opened the scoring at 10:47 of the second with a wrist shot over the glove of Ryan de Melo, giving Mississippi a 1-0 lead.

Roanoke tied the game with a tic-tac-toe power play goal at 13:07 scored by Phil Bronner, his first as a Rail Yard Dawg. Mike Moroso gave the Dawgs the lead after being set up for a one-timer by Tyler Gjurich at 14:50 of the period. Roanoke held the 2-1 advantage going into the third period.

Mississippi had two power play chances in the third period but was unable to find the back of the net. Barone was pulled for the extra attacker with 1:05 left in regulation. Massimo Lamacchia stole the puck and deposited it in the net to give Roanoke a 3-1 lead. Brad Barone (8-6-2) stopped 23 of 25 shots faced in the loss. Roanoke goaltender Ryan deMelo (4-8-1) made 28 saves in the victory.

Mississippi continues their road trip with a Roanoke rematch on Friday night. They will then travel to Huntsville on Saturday to face the Havoc at 7:00 p.m. Both games can be seen live at Old Style Bar-B-Q in Olive Branch or at SPHLLive.com.

The RiverKings come back home on January 21 to host the Evansville Thunderbolts for Elvis Night. Specialty jerseys will be worn in honor of the King of Rock and Roll.The Mississippi Riverkings stopped by St. Jude The RiverKings' players, coaches and staff also made their annual visit to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in Memphis last Monday. The local hospital leads and helps the world in understanding, treating, and researching castatrophic childhood disease. St. Jude remains the only health organization to find a cure for sickle cell disease through bone marrow transplantation.

'The work done at St. Jude really is amazing and it's great to be able to bring the team over, spend some time with the kids and give them something to smile about,' RiverKings General Manager David Schmoll said. 'It's also important to show the new players and remind the returning guys why we do this night to raise money for the hospital.'

Through the organization's commitment and passion for the youth in the Mid-South, the RiverKings have dedicated a home game, Pack the House Night on Friday, January 27 at 7:30 p.m., to honor their cooperation with the hospital. Tickets for the game can be purchased in advance at a discounted rate with red level seats just starting at $6 and group rates starting as low as $4. For every ticket sold, $3 will go directly to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

Road series ends with return home for St. Jude benefit

From Mississippi Riverkings