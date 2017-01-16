The Breaking Point

By Clayton Adams The breaking point in a person's life is at the convergence of a specific time, place and state of mind. Most every person comes to a point in their life that they think or speak something like, “I can't take it anymore!”

Our breaking point usually involves one or more of the everyday stresses in life; marriage issues, finances, work, disappointment with God, disappointment with self, loneliness, loved ones or friends dying, regret, unforgiveness, sickness, a new job or the loss of a job and the list goes on. During these times of great stress and more questions than answers we feel alone, abandoned by people and God and we feel sorry for ourselves.

I especially like reading the Hebrew Scriptures, what we Christians call the Old Testament. In these writings are accounts of many people reaching their breaking point. One of my favorite accounts focuses on the prophet Elijah. (1 Kings) Elijah was a mighty prophet (speaker) for God. Elijah's breaking point came when queen Jezebel physically threatened him. Elijah ran away and hid in a cave feeling sorry for himself. Elijah asked God to kill him because Elijah falsely believed he was allalone and that he alone was serving God. Elijah was at his breaking point: he was physically tired, emotionally fatigued and spiritually weak, he felt threatened and wanted out of life to the point that he asked God to take his life! Does this sound like desperation and depression? It does to me!

Have you thought or said; “I am the only one…,” “No one cares about me,” “It's not fair,” “Why me God?” and my personal favorite, “That's the straw that broke the camel's back,” these and other false beliefs can and will separate you from God and quickly usher you to your breaking point. But God said, “I will never leave you nor forsake you.” (Hebrews 13:5) And His warning to “Be sober, be on the alert. Your adversary, the devil, prowls around like a roaring lion seeking someone to devour” (1 Peter 5:8) serves us well. When we reach our breaking point we become weak, unaware of dangers, prone to mistakes and the enemy overtakes us and the end is near.

Friend, it is easy to think you are the “only one” but your not. Feelings misguide us, fool us and often move us in the wrong direction. After God intervened, Elijah was a new and better person, stronger, no longer confident in himself but confident in God. You too need to know God can and will intervene – will you listen to Him? Will you follow Him? Will you allow Him to love you as you are? He does!

Clayton Adams is pastor at Earle First Assembly of God. You can e- mail him at cpalaa@ yahoo. com, or find Earle First Assembly on Facebook.

