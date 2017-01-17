Enjoy ‘An Evening with Dr. C’ Jan 21.

Former West Memphis educator holds book signing, presentation

Special to the Evening Times On Saturday, Jan. 21, from 2 to 5 p.m., former West Memphis educator, Dr. C. Denise Richardson, will host her 'CDR Unlimited Presents: An Evening With Dr. C.'. This event promises to deliver; in part because Richardson will be joined by her colleague and fellow author, Pastor Maricia Sherman (Her Groove LLC founder). For what it’s worth, Richardson's renewed perspective was due, in part, to her dauntless desire, coupled with her wealth of poise and confidence to assist broken women and girls. This greatly enabled her to adopt a newfound outlook on [her] life, especially from a professional perspective.

Attendees will appreciate the opportunity of networking with other professionals while enjoying highlights from all three of Richardson's latest book releases (two of which are anthologies): 'Mountain Movers: Moving Mountains and Taking Names', 'Her Prayers' and 'Purpose Shakers: Women Who Rise to the Call of Purpose'.

A longtime businesswoman and educator who’s known amongst her peers as 'Dr. C. or Rich', Richardson is owner and chief executive officer of CDR Unlimited, an up-andcoming venture that is widely known as a subsidiary, of the Mid-Southbased nonprofit organization Life Changers Outreach Ministries Corporation. CDR, which stands for, Creating Definite Results — 'without limits,' according to a spokesperson for the rising organization —is multifaceted, in large part because it is geared primarily toward enhancing the women's professional sector, most notably from a financial and academic slant.

On the Move — Today, unlike never before, this Arkansas native (who grew up in West Memphis) has delved into entrepreneurship; and, given the immense strides she’s made in recent years, it’s safe to assume that because of her relentless, unyielding faith, her latter days undoubtedly will be greater than her former days. Don’t believe it? Just watch.

Additionally, CDR Unlimited has become a fixture, Richardson — a longtime author and life coach — acknowledged, for the 'empowerment of all women.'

CDR Unlimited is a multifaceted business; which means the variety of custom services cater to what Richardson describes as a 'comprehensive age group' that is comprised mostly of girls and women, depending on the service(s) they seek, CDR Unlimited endeavors to equip women with the necessary resources to become women of influence, authority and purpose! Richardson accomplishes this through both advocacy and faith based initiatives!

Follow C. Denise Richardson on social media: Facebook: CDR Unlimited; Twitter And Instagram: @Dr Denise

From CDR Unlimited