HOROSCOPE

For Wednesday, January 18, 2017 ARIES (March 21 to April 19) For the next four weeks, you will be more popular. You might join a club, group or organization. Enjoy being friendly!

People in authority will admire you during the next four weeks. Because of this, you have an advantage. Go after what you want!

GEMINI (May 21 to June 20) If you can travel in the next four weeks, do so. Do anything that will expand your horizons, because you want adventure and a chance to learn

something new.

CANCER (June 21 to July 22) During the next four weeks, your focus will be on shared property, shared responsibilities and issues related to inheritances, insurance matters, taxes and debt.

LEO (July 23 to Aug. 22) Partnerships and close relationships will be a strong focus for you during the next four weeks. You will find that you can reflect upon your style of relating with others and learn something from it.

VIRGO (Aug. 23 to Sept. 22) You will be eager to be productive and effective in everything you do during the next four weeks. That's why you will want to do an excellent job!

LIBRA (Sept. 23 to Oct. 22) Fun vacations are tops on your menu throughout the next four weeks. If you can't get away on a vacation, then enjoy the arts, social outings, parties, sports events and playful times with kids.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23 to Nov. 21) During the next four weeks, your focus will turn to home, family and domestic issues. Many of you will want to cocoon more at home as well.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22 to Dec. 21) The pace of your days will accelerate during the next four weeks, because you will be busy taking short trips, running errands, talking to people and reading, writing and studying more. Busy you!

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 to Jan. 19) Your mind will be on money, finances and cash flow more than usual during the next four weeks. Trust your moneymaking ideas!

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20 to Feb. 18) Because the Sun in your sign for the next four weeks, you have a chance to replenish yourself for the coming year. It also will attract favourable situations and important people to you.

PISCES (Feb. 19 to March 20) Work alone or behind the scenes throughout the next four weeks, because this will serve your best interests. It's a good time to make goals for the year ahead.

YOU BORN TODAY: You are enthusiastic, and you have strong opinions. You are honest and upright; you appreciate beautiful things. Your original ideas can inspire others. The year 2017 will be a year of choices for you. Start to get a footing on what matters to you. Reduce your overhead expenses so that you are financially strong in 2017. Happiness is having alternatives.

TAURUS (April 20 to May 20)