Junior Pats edge out Annie Camp

Huge game from Detrick Reeves helps MJHS escape with victory

sports@theeveningtimes.com

The Marion Junior High School Patriots squeaked out a 44-41 victory Thursday night over Annie Camp Junior High School, thanks in part to an extremely impressive performance by a single Junior Patriot.

Marion Junior High sharp-shooter Detrick Reeves pumped in 30 points in the Junior Patriots 3-point victory.

Reeves carried the Junior Patriots in the first quarter, as two three-balls from Reeves helped the team put up 12 points in the opening stanza.

Reeves, who accounted for 7 of 11 first half field goals for the Junior Patriots, heated up even more in the second quarter. The Junior High Patriot put up 9 points in the second period which contributed to 27 points for the Marion Junior High team at halftime.

The Junior Patriots then hit a cold streak in the third quarter. The Marion team only put up 4 points in the third stanza, all 4 points coming on two field goals by Reeves.

However, the Junior Patriots found rhythm again in the final period of play. In a 15-point fourth quarter, Junior Patriot Ontaveous Jefferson connected on two filed-goals which represented the first time in the game a player other than Reeves made multiple field goals in a single quarter.

Reeves continued to contribute during that fourth quarter, drilling 4 points from the field and 5 points from the charity stripe.

Mayki Boyce, who finished the game with 6 points, also pushed through a basket in the fourth to help the Junior Patriots seal the three-point victory. Boyce finished second on the team in scoring, behind Reeves’ 30, with 6 points.

Jefferson chipped in 4 while Markel Wynne also played a key role, contributing 3 points in the win.

By Collins Peeples