Bulldogs tame Mustangs

Earle holds on to hardfought victory over Buffalo Island Central Monday night at home

The Earle Bulldogs (17-6) gutted out a feisty 74-64 victory over the Buffalo Island Central Mustangs (7-10) Monday night in Earle.

The contest played out much closer than the final score, as Miles Gifford of Buffalo Island Central sank two free throws to cut the Bulldogs lead to just three with 4:30 remaining in the game.

B.J. Murray and Dontrel Johnson answered for the Earle team as the Bulldogs refused to be quieted.

Following a layup by Johnson, Murray came away with a steal and fed the ball to Johnson who emphatically slammed home a seven-point advantage. The dunk ignited an 18-11 run for the Bulldogs, helping the Earle team emerge victorious.

Bulldogs Head Coach Billy Murray believes Johnson’s performance served a pivotal role in the team’s victory.

“We call him the enforcer,” Murray said.

“He brings an attitude to the team. The impact that he makes with us, we can’t replace it.”

Coach Murray attributed the ability to close out the game to good defense.

“We got some good turnovers and fast breaks,” Murray said. “Our defense stepped up a notch.”

The game began in a much similar fashion.

Behind an array of dunks and layups by Johnson, the Bulldogs built a 10-point lead midway through the second quarter. However, the Mustangs cut the lead to five right before the halftime buzzer on a basket by Andrew McFarlin.

Murray led the third quarter for the Bulldogs, scoring six of the team’s 21 total third stanza points. In fact, five Bulldogs contributed at least 3 points in the third period of play which allowed the Earle team to increase its lead to 10 going into the final eight minutes.

It should be noted that for most of the third quarter, the Mustangs were without sharp-shooter Trey DePriest. DePriest, who sank five three-balls on his way to a game-high 26 points, exited the game mid-way through the third stanza and lay on the floor near the Buffalo Island Central bench as a heart monitor and blood pressure machine were attached to him. DePriest reentered the game at the 4:30 mark of the fourth quarter.

Along with the aforementioned play of Earle’s Johnson and Murray, Travis Rodgers helped carry his team to victory by going 4 out of 4 from the charity stripe and sinking a deep ball in the final quarter of play.

Murray blazed the way on the scoreboard for the Bulldogs with a team-high 18 points.

After the game, Coach Murray praised the efforts of his point guard and son.

“He took some good, smart shots this time,” Coach Murray said. “I’m proud of him.”

Johnson and Travon Doolittle tied for second on the Earle team in scoring, both players pumping through 12 points.

The Bulldogs are next scheduled for action January 24th against the Cross County Thunderbirds (3-9) with tip-off slated for 5 p.m.

inside Earle High School’s gymnasium.

By Collins Peeples